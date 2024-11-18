Wales v Iceland talking points as Craig Bellamy’s side chase promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales complete their Nations League group fixtures at home to Iceland on Tuesday.

Craig Bellamy’s side are unbeaten in the competition – winning two and drawing three of their five games – and remain in with a chance of gaining promotion to League A.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Group picture

Three different outcomes are possible for Wales heading into the final fixture.

Wales will win automatic promotion to League A should they beat Iceland and Turkey slip up against Montenegro, who are pointless after five games and already relegated.

A promotion play-off against a third-placed team in League A awaits them in March should they finish second. Losing to Iceland would condemn them to third spot and a relegation play-off with a League C runner-up.

Fresh legs needed

Wales boss Bellamy has not been afraid to make changes for the second game of a Nations League double-header with such a quick turnaround between matches.

Bellamy made five alterations after September’s opener against Turkey, another seven following October’s trip to Iceland for the return game with Montenegro.

Wales used up considerable energy holding Turkey to a goalless draw in Kayseri on Saturday – and freshening up the side may almost be as much out of necessity as choice.

Allen to start?

Joe Allen came out of international retirement in October to help close out a 1-0 win over Montenegro with a valuable contribution from the bench.

Allen did not feature at all in Turkey with Bellamy having the Iceland game possibly in mind for the midfield veteran.

The 34-year-old has struggled for fitness this season, but has started twice for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship since that Montenegro victory.

50 up for Rodon

Joe Rodon is set to reach a special milestone on Tuesday by collecting his 50th cap.

The landmark appearance looked in doubt in Turkey on Saturday when Rodon clashed heads with team-mate Mark Harris and needed treatment on a couple of nasty cuts for several minutes.

But the Leeds defender carried on to produce a player of the match performance and underline his importance to Wales, with Bellamy describing him as “beyond impressive”.

Iceland no pushover

Iceland might have struggled to hit the same heights since beating England to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

But Age Hareide’s side are certainly no lightweights and shook England again by beating them 1-0 in a Wembley friendly in June.

Iceland defeated Montenegro twice in this Nations League campaign and were unfortunate not to beat Wales in Reykjavik after recovering from a 2-0 interval deficit and draw with a stirring second-half performance.