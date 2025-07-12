Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sporting discipline Viktor Gyokeres and warn Arsenal over transfer games

Sporting president Frederico Varandas says the club are willing to keep Gyokeres if they do not get what they see as a fair offer for the Swedish striker

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 12 July 2025 16:28 EDT
Comments
Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal Signing Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting CP have told Viktor Gyokeres he faces a “hefty fine” for going on strike in an effort to force through a move to Arsenal. The Portuguese club have also warned the Gunners that they will not bow to pressure to accept an offer “below market value”.

Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is at the top of Arsenal's wishlist. However, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA: “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group. If they don't want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with [keeping him] for the next three years.”

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres faces disciplinary action from his club (Zed Jameson/PA).
In a message which appeared to be aimed towards Gyokeres’ agents, Varandas added: “If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave. No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker before the club's pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong, with Arsenal due to play their first match, against AC Milan, on 23 July.

Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard has been signed from Brentford, along with Spain international Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Arsenal are also closing in on a £52m deal for Chelsea's England forward Noni Madueke.

additional reporting by PA

Comments

