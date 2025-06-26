The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Arsenal pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results
Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for a third successive season last term
Mikel Arteta’s bid to finally bring major silverware back to Arsenal will begin in pre-season as the Gunners look to finally end their trophy drought.
Arteta’s side endured another campaign of near misses last term, finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season as well as crashing out in the Champions League to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.
Having been plagued by injury woes over the past year, the club are set to bring in numerous high-profile signings, with a striker and defensive midfielder at the top of their wish list.
Pre-season will allow Arteta to see how his new boys – which could include the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Martin Zubimendi – shape up ahead of what could be a defining campaign for the Spaniard’s legacy.
Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures.
When does Arsenal’s pre-season begin?
Arsenal’s pre-season will begin with a training camp in Spain before they head to Singapore on July 19 for their tour of Asia.
Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures
All kick-off times BST
July 23: AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm
July 27: Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm
July 31: Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm
