Noni Madueke leaves Club World Cup camp to complete Arsenal move, Enzo Maresca confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final.

Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.

The 23-year-old will subsequently play no part in Chelsea’s bid to become world champions as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey on Sunday.

“Noni is in contact with the new club,” he told a press conference. “I guess he is going to be (announced) in the next hours.”

Maresca has long been complimentary about Madueke, who last season earned his maiden call-up to the England national team, causing some to wonder why this sale has been sanctioned.

The Italian manager has revealed that Madueke’s departure stemmed from the player’s own desire to leave.

"I said in the one of the last press conferences, if players want to leave then it is difficult for the club and the manager. Noni decided to leave, nobody told Noni he had to leave. If he is happy, we are happy."

Madueke, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, would follow Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – who also joined from Chelsea – and Christian Norgaard in moving to the Emirates this summer.

Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea across all competitions last season and was rewarded with his first senior international appearances under England interim manager Lee Carsley and his permanent successor Thomas Tuchel.