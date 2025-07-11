Enzo Fernandez calls for change as he blasts ‘very dangerous’ Club World Cup conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Fernandez has not held back when revealing the harsh reality of what it’s like to play in the extreme heat that’s been experienced at the Club World Cup.

Fernandez is preparing for Chelsea’s date with destiny on Sunday, potentially 90 minutes away from being crowned world champions as they take on Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have clawed their way to the final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, beating Benfica and Palmeiras before a stunning Joao Pedro brace propelled the Blues past Fluminense in the last four.

However, as has been the case for much of the tournament, pre-match preparations have been far from easy, with temperatures on the East Coast reaching as high as 34°C.

"Honestly, the heat is incredible,” Fernandez said. “The other day I got a bit dizzy during a play. I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy.

“Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it's very dangerous - moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home. The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow.

“Let's hope that next year they change the schedule, at least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle, right?"

Enzo Maresca revealed earlier in the tournament that Chelsea were forced to limit their training to “very short” sessions in Philadelphia as temperatures skyrocketed to 37°C.

The issue of heat has been a constant shadow over the Club World Cup, with both fans and players saying that it impacts the enjoyability of games.

Preparations nevertheless continue for Chelsea, who face the daunting challenge of the European champions on Sunday, in superlative form off the back of their demolition job of Real Madrid.

Fernandez provided an injury boost for Chelsea, revealing the Moises Caicedo is “fine” and “definitely going to train” after rolling his ankle against Fluminense.

And contrary to the detractors of the tournament, Fernandez insists lifting the title would be massive for the club.

Enzo Fernandez (right) insists winning the Club World Cup would be huge for Chelsea ( AP )

“This title is very important for the club,” he adds. “It's very important to play for the best clubs in the world and we believe it's a great title for the club. We'll try to prepare for the match in the best way possible.”

The Club World Cup final acts as the final game of Chelsea’s seemingly interminable season, the length of which will clock over to 329 days come Sunday.

After a month away from his family, Fernandez is looking forward to enjoying some downtime away from football.

“The truth is I have achieved some very nice things on a personal level but obviously being in a hotel for a month wasn't easy at all,” he said. “As you know, enjoying time with family when I can is very important to me.”

Chelsea’s final meeting with PSG will kick off at 8pm BST or 3pm local time, with the sun expected to be beating down on the roofless MetLife Stadium.