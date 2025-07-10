Club World Cup 2025: Results, fixtures and how to watch final for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 comes to a head as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain square off with world champion status on the line.

The Blues haven’t had the easiest ride to the Club World Cup final, having suffered one of the first shocks of the tournament in a 3-1 group stage loss to Flamengo before seeing their last 16 tie with Benfica marred by a two-hour weather delay.

They’ve managed to battle through, though, overcoming their Brazilian demons to beat Palmeiras, before a Joao Pedro brace gave them a win over the Tricolour to set up a date with destiny at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side will now face European champions PSG in the final, who thrashed Real Madrid to book their place in the showdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Club World Cup and the full schedule and fixtures:

How to watch Club World Cup 2025

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.

All users need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.

Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.

Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.

And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.

Club World Cup results, schedule and fixtures

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo

Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense

Match 54: Manchester City 3-4 Al-Hilal (AET)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Match 56: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Monterrey

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Match 58: Fluminense 2-1. Al-Hilal

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich

Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Chelsea 2-0 Fluminense

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: PSG 4-0 Real Madrid

FINAL

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Chelsea vs PSG (East Rutherford)

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid

Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto

Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC

Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica

Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC

Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal

Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg

Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly

Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto

Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atlético Madrid

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City

Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea

Group D: LAFC 0-1 Espérance de Tunis,

Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund

Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD

Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC

Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal

Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo

Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras

Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich

Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors

Group D: Espérance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea

Group D: LAFC 1-1 Flamengo

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense

Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain

Group G: Juventus 2-5 Manchester City

Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 Mexico Pachuca

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid

How did clubs qualify?

The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:

Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League

– 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League

– 2021/22 CAF Champions League ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway

- CAF ranking pathway Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway

- CAF ranking pathway Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League

– 2021 AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League

– 2022 AFC Champions League Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League

- 2023/24 AFC Champions League Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway

- AFC ranking pathway Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

– 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

– 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

– 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway

– UEFA ranking pathway Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway

- UEFA ranking pathway Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup

– 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup

– 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup LAFC (USA) – 2025 Concacaf play-off

– 2025 Concacaf play-off Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

- 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway

– OFC ranking pathway Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores

– 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores

- 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway

- CONMEBOL ranking pathway Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway

- CONMEBOL ranking pathway Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot

Odds

Accurate as of 27/06/25

Manchester City 11/4

PSG 10/3

Real Madrid 5/1

Bayern Munich 7/1

Chelsea 12/1

Inter Milan 16/1

Palmeiras 25/1

Borussia Dortmund 33/1

Flamengo 33/1

Juventus 33/1

Benfica 40/1

Botafogo 40/1

Al Hilal 50/1

Fluminense 66/1

Inter Miami 100/1

Monterrey 100/1

When and where will the Club World Cup be held?

The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States and begins on 15 June with the final on 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee

MetLife Stadium – New Jersey

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Audi Field – Washington, DC.

What’s the format?

The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-place play-off.

