Cole Palmer hails ‘top player’ Estevao as Chelsea signing stars against new club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer is looking forward to linking up with Estevao Willian after seeing the teenage talent close up in Chelsea’s Club World Cup defeat of Palmeiras.

The highly rated 18-year-old winger scored a superb goal to cancel out Palmer’s opener as Palmeiras pegged the Londoners back in an absorbing quarter-final encounter in Philadelphia.

Chelsea eventually prevailed 2-1 – and set up a last-four clash with another Brazilian side in Fluminense – after Malo Gusto forced a late own goal but the impression made by Estevao was strong.

Palmer, who spoke to and swapped shirts with his soon-to-be team-mate after the game, said: “I just said we look forward to seeing you but he didn’t understand that word I said!

“But, yes, he’s a top player. Obviously, he’s only young as well. When he comes to England, people need to give him time to adapt to the culture, the language.

“He’s still only 18 or 19 but you can see he’s got amazing quality and we look forward to seeing him.”

Chelsea controlled much of the first half at Lincoln Financial Field and took the lead after a nice turn and finish from Palmer after 16 minutes.

open image in gallery Estevao Willian scored a superb equaliser against his future team-mates (Derik Hamilton/AP)

It was the 23-year-old’s first goal for club or country in nine appearances and he ran to the touchline to celebrate with defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who was among the substitutes.

“That’s my boy,” said Palmer of his fellow Manchester City academy graduate.

“Obviously, I’ve had a difficult time these past whatever months on and off the pitch, but he’s always been there for me and he’s helped me a lot. I just thought I’d go over to him.”

Estevao levelled after 53 minutes with a superb strike from a tight angle but Chelsea snatched victory seven minutes from time when Gusto’s cross took deflections off Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton ended up in the net.

Palmer felt the introduction of new signing Joao Pedro, who came off the bench to make his debut in the 54th minute, proved crucial.

Palmer said of the £60million recruit from Brighton: “I think he did very well.

“Obviously, he’s been on holiday in Brazil and we didn’t know what to expect from him (in terms of) match sharpness but I think he changed the game.”

Despite being on the losing side, Estevao was named player of the match and his coach Abel Ferreira believes Chelsea have made a brilliant signing.

The Portuguese said: “I spoke with (Chelsea manager) Maresca (and told him), ‘you bought an amazing player but, more than this, you bought an amazing person. You need to take care of him’.

“He is a player who can win a game alone with the dribbling, the shot. With new players and a new coach he will grow as a player and a person.

“In England the sun appears two or three times a year and the nights come early but Chelsea have the conditions to support him.”

PA