Streaming platform DAZN has agreed a worldwide deal to broadcast Fifa’s controversial Club World Cup free to air.

Club sources have previously expressed frustration and concern at Fifa’s failure to sell rights until now for next summer’s tournament in the United States, which has been the catalyst for legal actions against football’s world governing body from player unions and domestic leagues over its scheduling.

Reports in recent months have suggested Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) could purchase a one billion US dollar (£787.6m) stake in DAZN. The platform has done deals within the last year to screen the Saudi Pro League in some European territories, including the UK, as well as for the Riyadh Season boxing bouts and the Six Kings Slam tennis event in the Middle East kingdom.

Separately, Reuters cited reports saying the deal was worth $1bn and that it was only for this edition of the revamped tournament.

The announcement of a global broadcast partner - which Fifa said will be able to sub-license to local linear broadcast networks - comes a day before the tournament draw in Miami.

England’s representatives Manchester City and Chelsea will be kept apart in the group phase of the 32-team event which has had a troubled birth to say the least.

Fifa is accused of failing to consult adequately with player unions and leagues on the international fixture calendar, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters describing the introduction of the Club World Cup as the “tipping point”.

Unions’ concerns centre chiefly on player welfare, with players based in Europe who go deep in the tournament set to be afforded very little time to properly rest and recover before the 2025-26 domestic seasons begin.

Players themselves have spoken out, with City midfielder Rodri warning stars were “close” to considering strike action over the congested calendar, with Uefa’s club competitions now also taking up more space.

Leagues fear the Club World Cup will have a negative impact on their competitions, with concerns over whether Manchester City and Chelsea can possibly be at full strength and fitness when the 2025-26 campaign starts on August 17.

While the competition is viewed sceptically by some in Europe, in other continents the levels of enthusiasm are much higher, with Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada describing it in October as his side’s “single most important competition of the season”.

Four of the eight groups will feature two European teams, but City and Chelsea will be kept apart in the group stage of the tournament.

City and Chelsea qualified as 2023 and 2021 Champions League winners respectively. Other big names from Europe include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain, while South American giants Boca Juniors and Flamengo are also involved.

The tournament will kick off with an opening game featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on June 15 next year.

Their involvement as the host nation team is controversial in itself, with Miami having won the regular-season Supporters Shield but then missed out on being crowned Major League Soccer champions with defeat to Atlanta in the MLS Cup play-offs.

The final is set to be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

