Top-flight players held in jail as they await Turkish football betting trial

A Turkish court has remanded 20 suspects, including Super Lig players, in custody pending trial as part of a betting investigation that Turkey's top football official indicated could expand further.

Prosecutors last week ordered the detention of 46 individuals, encompassing players, club presidents, commentators, and a referee, amid allegations of insider betting across professional leagues.

State-run Anadolu news agency reported that among those formally arrested are Galatasaray player Metehan Baltaci, Fenerbahce player Mert Hakan Yandas, and Murat Sancak, the former president of Adana Demirspor.

The current probe's magnitude draws parallels with previous match-fixing scandals that have rocked football globally.

Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, Chairman of the Turkish Football Federation, stated: "For years, the problems of Turkish football have been swept under the carpet. Such disgraceful decisions have been made, such crimes covered up, and the sole responsibility for our current situation is a lack of will."

open image in gallery Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu claimed the scandal had been ‘swept under the carpet’ for years

He suggested the federation's inquiry would broaden once it receives crucial data from Spor Toto, Turkey’s state-run sports betting organisation, concerning match observers, coaches, and managers.

"The data hasn't yet arrived. We want the public to know that we will take appropriate action when it does," he affirmed.

During a court hearing on Monday, Baltaci reportedly admitted to placing bets during his youth career but denied doing so after joining Galatasaray's first team.

Fenerbahce’s Yandas, cited by Sabah newspaper, denied any involvement in gambling on matches. Sancak, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper, told the court he neither held a gambling account nor had ever placed a bet.

The Turkish football federation suspended 149 referees and assistants last month, after an investigation uncovered officials betting on games.

The crackdown subsequently widened, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including a top-tier club chairman, and the imposition of bans on 1,024 players across all leagues. A trial date for the current suspects has not yet been set.