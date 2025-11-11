Galatasaray star among 1,024 players suspended in Turkish football betting scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 players have been suspended by the Turkish Football Federation in a widening betting scandal.

This includes national team defender Eren Elmali who has been a Champions League regular for Galatasaray this season.

Elmali published a statement late on Monday to explain his involvement in the case after he was pulled from the Turkey squad preparing for World Cup qualifying meetings with Spain and Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old, who joined Galatasaray this year, posted on Instagram that he bet on a game about five years ago that it did not involve his own then-team.

Elmali and his Galatasaray teammate Metehan Baltaci are among 1,024 players on a list published on Monday by the Turkish federation who have been referred to a disciplinary commission.

The federation said the third and fourth-tier divisions have been shut down for two weeks, but games in the Super League — which is topped by defending champion Galatasaray — and second tier will continue.

Turkish football has been rocked by investigations into alleged widespread betting on games by referees, and now players, which is prohibited by Fifa.

More than 150 referees are alleged to have bet on games, including seven who are approved to handle top-level games and 15 top-level assistants.

The president of top-tier club Eyupspor and the former owner of Kasimpasa have been implicated and questioned.

"Our duty is to elevate Turkish football to its rightful place and to purge it of all its filth," federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu said at a news conference two weeks ago.

It comes at a time of revival for Turkish football, with the country set to co-host the Euro 2032 with Italy.

The national team’s most recent outing in a major tournament saw them reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, while Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium was also chosen to host the Champions League final in 2023.

Additional reporting from AP