Almost 400 referees in Turkey face disciplinary action after having betting accounts
- The Turkish football federation (TFF) is initiating disciplinary proceedings against 371 referees found to possess betting accounts.
- An investigation revealed that 152 of these officials actively gamble, with seven top-level referees and 15 top-level assistants among them.
- One official was found to have placed 18,227 bets, while 42 others had bet on more than a thousand football matches.
- Betting is strictly prohibited for match officials, players, and coaches under TFF, Uefa and Fifa regulations.
- Penalties for those found guilty could range from a three-month to a year ban under TFF rules, or up to a three-year ban and a significant fine under Fifa regulations.