Dozens of footballers and referees arrested amid football betting scandal probe

A widespread betting scandal has rocked Turkish football, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for dozens of players and officials in Istanbul on Friday.

Early morning police raids saw prominent figures, including Fenerbahce’s Mert Hakan Yandas and national champions Galatasaray’s Metehan Baltaci, taken into custody.

This latest development stems from an extensive investigation launched by the Turkish Football Federation in October, initially targeting more than 150 referees in professional leagues for allegedly betting on football matches.

The probe soon expanded its scope to encompass players, administrators, TV commentators, and other figures within the sport. Last month, this led to temporary bans for over 100 professional players, including 25 from the top-tier league.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed warrants for 46 suspects were issued on Friday, with 35 already detained.

open image in gallery Players from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been arrested ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Among those apprehended are the chair of Ankaraspor, Antalyaspor’s vice-chair, and Adana Demirspor’s former chair. News agency DHA also reported the arrests of former referee and commentator Ahmet Cakar, alongside current referee Zorbay Kucuk.

In a statement, prosecutors said Baltaci, who previously played for national youth sides, had been found to have placed bets on his own team’s games. Yandas, meanwhile, allegedly placed his bets through someone else.

Seven people, including Cakar and Kucuk, were arrested after "suspicious financial transactions" were found in their bank accounts.

All the suspects were detained under a law to prevent disorder in sport, which criminalises the manipulation of sports competitions and carries a sentence of one to three years’ imprisonment.

This sentence can be increased if the offence is connected to betting markets, involves officials, or affects professional leagues.

Under world and European soccer regulations, players, referees, and club officials are strictly prohibited from betting on games at any level.

The Turkish Football Federation has vowed to clean up the sport, with president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu stating his commitment to protect it from "scandal, decay and corrupt relationships."