Trent Alexander-Arnold set for spell on sidelines after latest injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for another layoff after suffering a thigh injury during Real Madrid’s clash with Athletic Club on Wednesday evening.

Alexander-Arnold has found life difficult in Spain following his move to the LaLiga giants this summer and the 3-0 over Athletic saw him register just his first assist of the season.

A hamstring injury, picked up during a Champions League win over Marseille back in September, put him out of action for six weeks and he has failed to win over the approval of the Real fans and Spanish media.

Alexander-Arnold supplied Kylian Mbappe for the first goal of the game last night but had to be subbed off after another disappointing outing thanks to Athletic midfielder Alejandro Rego inadvertently standing on his right foot.

Madrid confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s injury status in a statement which reads: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the rectus femoris quadriceps in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

The 27-year-old has been subject to questions and criticism from the media over how he has failed to settle at Madrid with Marca’s Alfredo Relano labelling him as ‘clueless and insubstantial’.

“Now that Trent is here, he seems like a clueless and insubstantial player, with the expression of a rabbit in the headlights,” he wrote following a 1-1 draw with Girona.

“His quality at set pieces is masked by his right foot, but in open play he is non-existent.”

More criticism came his way after his performance against Athletic in which he was replaced in the 55th minute.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is failing to take off at Real Madrid," read one summary according to The Mirror. "His performances are unconvincing, and his physical condition doesn't allow him the time to adapt to his new reality and truly shine at the club. In a comfortable match for Real Madrid at Athletic Club's stadium, the joy couldn't be complete.

"In Bilbao, Trent played his eleventh official match for Real Madrid. So far, he has accumulated 392 minutes of complete insignificance...Trent's muscle problems are compounding his lack of adaptation. Real Madrid gambled on a player with undeniable technical talent, but his inability to fight back is condemning him to be a failed signing."