Kylian Mbappe makes Champions League history and Atletico Madrid snatch dramatic win
Mbappe netted a lightning-quick hat-trick in Real Madrid’s win over Olympiacos as Atletico pipped Inter Milan at the death
Kylian Mbappe scored the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as he helped himself to all four goals in Real Madrid’s 4-3 win at Olympiakos.
The LaLiga leaders were trailing to Chiquinho’s early strike at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis when the France superstar intervened with a seven-minute treble after 22, 24 and 29 minutes, leaving only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who achieved the same feat in just six minutes and 12 seconds against Rangers in October 2022, ahead of him in the all-time list.
Mbappe added a fourth in between fine headers from Mehdi Taremi and Ayoub El Kaabi to edge Madrid over the finishing line.
Jose Maria Gimenez’s stoppage-time header handed Atletico Madrid a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Inter Milan after Julian Alvarez and Piotr Zielinski had scored.
Elsewhere, goals from Ademola Lookman, Ederson and Charles De Ketelaere inside five second-half minutes eased Atalanta to an impressive 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Meanwhile Geovany Quenda, Luis Suarez and Francisco Trincao were on target as Sporting Lisbon beat Club Brugge by the same scoreline.
FC Copenhagen survived a late fightback to secure their first victory of the campaign as they held on to see off Kairat Almaty 3-2.
Goals from Viktor Dadason, Jordan Larsson and Robert looked to have the hosts home and hosed with 17 minutes remaining, but Dastan Satpayev and substitute Olzhas Baibek ensured a tense conclusion.
And Mohammed Salisu’s late own goal handed Pafos a 2-2 home draw with Monaco, who led twice through Takumi Minamino and Folarin Balogun either side of David Luiz’s equaliser, which at 38 years, made him the competition’s second oldest goalscorer.
