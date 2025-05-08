Michael Owen defends Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Owen has leapt to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold following his decision to ditch boyhood club Liverpool, likely in favour of a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, confirmed he will leave Anfield this summer upon the expiry of his current deal, putting an end to the contract saga that has surrounded the defender all season.

The Liverpudlian is expected to join compatriot Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, something which has wreaked fury from Reds fans, branding him a traitor as he signs for the side who have dealt Liverpool so much heartache over the past decade.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow once-fan favourite Michael Owen, who opted to make the same switch 21 years ago.

Owen has now had his say Alexander-Arnold’s decision bid farewell to Liverpool, supporting the defender’s decision to seek pastures new.

Speaking to ITV Racing, he said: “Who can criticise him, really? There will be one or two people that will but he’s been there, seen it, done it, won absolutely everything the game has got to offer for Liverpool.

“If he wants to go and try something new for his family and for him, to do something different in this life, I’ve got no problem.

“It’s different and that’s the beauty of it. It’s a different country, different food, different weather, different language, different football. He’ll be playing in a white kit, not a red - there’s a lot of difference.

“It’s easy for me to say, I know half the fans will be screaming at the telly. But if I was a Liverpool fan I'd be saying: 'Thank you very much for all your service, you’ve been incredible, won everything. Good luck and we we wish you well!'

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool at the end of the season ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“But we’re talking football and football is different to anything else. If it’s football, you’re a traitor, which is quite sad because he’s done everything.”

Owen was electrifying on his day for Liverpool, scoring 158 goals in 297 games in an early-career stint that led him to the Ballon d’Or.

However, the former striker is rarely seen in the good books of Liverpool fans, having joined fierce rivals Manchester United later in his career - a move that burned bridges for many supporters.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, leaves the club after 20 years, having joined Liverpool’s academy as a six-year-old.

He has helped the Reds to every major prize there is on offer and departs the club off the back of their record-equalling 20th Premier League title.