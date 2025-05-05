Trent Alexander-Arnold explains decision to leave Liverpool in emotional video message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after 20 years at his boyhood club.

The Liverpool vice-captain was out of contract at the end of June and could complete his long-awaited move to Real Madrid before the summer’s Club World Cup.

As a lifelong fan, Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool at the age of six and made more than 350 appearances for the Reds after graduating through the academy. He emerged as one of the most creative right backs in the world, redefining his position, and won every major honour with the club, adding a second Premier League title last week.

The 26-year-old England international explained his decision to leave Anfield in a video message posted on Monday, featuring montage of his time at the club.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football club, I’ll be leaving at the end of the season,” he said.

“The decision for me is personal. To change environment, to challenge myself elsewhere.

“It’s not about wanting to find something better, it’s about me and my personal journey as a player, and I feel like now is the right time for me to go and experience that. It’s something that I feel like I need to do on my journey and my career.

“The times that I’ve had here, the memories, the special moments, are and will always be some of the best moments I’ll have in my life and memories that will live with me forever. Being able to sit here now, as a two-time Premier League champion, for the club that I grew up loving, is a great end to the story for me.

“The club, the city, the fans, the people have given me things I could never have dreamt of in my wildest dreams.

“I’ll never forget it and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support, the belief, the amazing moments that we’ve had.

“The love I have for this club will never leave, it will never diminish, I’ll love it forever. I’ll forever be in debt to the club and the fans for everything they’ve done for me. And there’s no doubt about it, I’ll be back. Any chance I get I’ll come and watch games, I’ll be supporting, I’ll be wanting the club to win, wanting the club to be successful. There’s nothing changing in that. I will always remain a Liverpool fan.”

Liverpool recently agreed contract extensions with star forward Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, whose previous deals were also set to expire at the end of the season, but Real Madrid’s interest meant the Premier League champions were resigned to losing Alexander-Arnold on a free.

As a local, Alexander-Arnold celebrated Liverpool’s title passionately and made a point of giving back to the fans who missed their previous Premier League win due to Covid restrictions in 2020. He was emotional after scoring the winner at Leicester, a result that allowed Liverpool to lift the title when they thrashed Tottenham at Anfield.

It meant Alexander-Arnold will depart Liverpool as a two-time Premier League champion, a Champions League winner, along with the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, the Club World Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Community Shield. With Liverpool, he had completed the set of major honours before turning 24.

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” he wrote in an accompanying post.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters - for the last 20 years. I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

Alexander-Arnold made his breakthrough in the Liverpool team as a teenager under Jurgen Klopp and became the youngest player to start back-to-back Champions League finals as Liverpool won their sixth European crown by beating Tottenham in Madrid in 2019.

Alexander-Arnold played a key role in Liverpool’s memorable comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals, setting up Divock Origi’s winner with his quickly taken corner in front of the Kop end. The moment became synonymous with Alexander-Arnold’s vision and ability to pick out passes from full back.

The following season, Alexander-Arnold set a Premier League record for assists as a defender, with 13, as Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years. He started another Champions League final, losing to Real Madrid in Paris in 2022, as Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup that season and was made vice-captain in 2023.