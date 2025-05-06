Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid have made an initial approach to Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday that he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer as he looks for a new challenge.

The 26-year-old is expected to sign for Real Madrid, though he has not yet put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement.

But while Real could sign him on a free transfer, if he were to be eligible for the start of the Club World Cup, which begins before his deal at Anfield ends on June 30, they would need to come to an agreement with Liverpool.

The Merseyside club rejected a December offer from Real to buy Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, as they preferred to concentrate on winning the Premier League rather than cash in.

But Alexander-Arnold informed manager Arne Slot in March that he had decided not to extend his deal at Anfield, despite Liverpool’s willingness to make him one of the best-paid full-backs in the world game.

Real’s eagerness to sign the England international as soon as possible is exacerbated by their lack of a specialist right-back, with Dani Carvajal out for the campaign with a cruciate ligament injury and midfielders Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez both taking turns filling in.

They also have other defensive injuries, with both Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger sidelined at the moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool as a two-time Premier League winner and one-time Champions League winner – among other accolades ( Getty Images )

Real begin their Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal on 18 June before facing Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg. If they win Group H, their last-16 game would come in July but if they are runners-up, they would play on 30 June.