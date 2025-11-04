Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Trent Alexander-Arnold booed on Liverpool return with Real Madrid

The 27-year-old received a hostile reception on his first appearance at his boyhood club since leaving for Real Madrid in the summer

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 04 November 2025 15:03 EST
Comments
Alexander-Arnold was in good spirits despite the reception
Alexander-Arnold was in good spirits despite the reception (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by sections of fans at Anfield on his first appearance at Liverpool since his high-profile exit in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid after opting not to renew his contract, with the Spanish giants paying Liverpool £8.4m to essentially buy out his final four weeks with the club and to allow him to compete in the Club World Cup.

Many fans were upset by the manner of his departure, and the former Liverpool vice-captain was booed at Anfield in last season’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal after he announced his decision to leave.

Alexander-Arnold has only recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained in September and did not feature in Real Madrid’s last two matches, remaining on the bench for their 4-0 win over Valencia on Saturday.

He returned to Anfield as a substitute and had evidently been expecting a hostile reception when he came out of the tunnel for the warm-up on Tuesday night, judging by his wry smile when some sections booed him, and there were further boos as his name was read out by the stadium announcer.

Earlier on Tuesday a mural of the right-back on Sybil Road, adjacent to Anfield Road, was defaced. The words “Rat not welcome” and “Adios el rata” scrawled over his image, which also features his quote, “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true”.

The mural was restored in time for the game.

Before the match he told Amazon Prime: “Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever.

“No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”

He had earlier vowed not to celebrate if he scored on his return to Anfield, saying: “If I was to score I wouldn't celebrate if I'm honest, no.”

