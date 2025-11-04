Trent Alexander-Arnold mural vandalised ahead of Liverpool return for Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural near Anfield has been defaced with fans writing “rat” in English and Spanish ahead of his Liverpool return with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

It is the first time Alexander-Arnold will play against his former team since his controversial exit, with fans using white paint over the image of the full-back.

“Rat not welcome” and “Adios el rata” were scribbled across the bottom of the mural with workers cleaning it at lunchtime.

The vandalism suggests a hostile reception for Alexander-Arnold tonight at Anfield as both teams clash in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old’s decision to leave his boyhood club angered supporters, with the player booed during his first match following the announcement of his departure in May.

The mural, situated on Sybil Road adjacent to Anfield Road, was produced to recognise one of Liverpool’s academy successes, commemorating his role in the club’s 2019 Champions League victory.

The mural features a famous quote from Alexander-Arnold: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”

The podcast The Anfield Rap commissioned the piece by graffiti artist Akse, with food-poverty charity Fans Supporting Foodbanks also mentioned.

Speaking at the time of its unveiling, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s not just the picture, obviously; it’s important that message that’s there.”

While the player discussed his return in an interview with Amazon Prime: “Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever.

“No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”