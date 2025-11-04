Arsenal set new club record with cruising victory over Slavia Prague

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal took another step towards the Champions League last 16 with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague on a night when more records tumbled.

Bukayo Saka set them on their way with a first-half penalty and a double from Mikel Merino – stepping into the centre-forward role in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres – sealed the deal.

The clean sheet was the Gunners’ eighth in a row, equalling the record set in 1903.

Max Dowman also broke a record, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Champions League at 15 years 308 days old.

The victory was their fourth in four Champions League matches so far this season, and their 10th consecutive victory in all competitions.

This was far from Arsenal’s most fluent performance of the season but they are an unstoppable machine at the moment. The wheels could have come off with Gyokeres’ injury, but Merino’s brace ensured they rolled on relentlessly, even as the fixtures come thick and fast.

Arsenal did not look convincing in the opening 15 minutes as the hosts started on the front foot, backed by a vociferous home crowd at the Fortuna Arena.

However, the Gunners grew into the game and by the time their goal came, they were well on top.

open image in gallery Saka scored a penalty following a VAR check ( AP )

Yet again it followed a set-piece as Gabriel’s header from a Saka corner deflected over off Lukas Provod. Referee Aliyar Aghayev was sent to the screen for a second look and gave handball against the Slavia captain.

Saka drilled the penalty home in the 32nd minute, his fifth goal of the season in all competitions and second in this season’s Champions League.

The lead was doubled inside the first minute of the second half as Leandro Trossard’s cross from the left was met by a cushioned left-foot volley from Merino.

The Spaniard looked every inch the centre-forward and added his second in the 67th, nodding the ball past Jakub Markovic as the goalkeeper tried to cut out Declan Rice’s forward ball.

open image in gallery Merino’s two goals helped Arsenal to another Champions League win ( Getty )

Dowman made his historic appearance in the 71st minute with the game won, coming on for Trossard, while another Hale End academy graduate Andre Harriman-Annous also making his Champions League bow after making his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last week.

The clean sheet record looked as though it was about to be threatened but Provod was the victim of another VAR check, this time a penalty given on field for a foul on him by Gunners substitute Ben White was overturned after a review, with the crowd making their displeasure towards UEFA clear.