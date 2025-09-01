What time is the transfer deadline and why has it changed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transfer deadline day has arrived, with a number of big moves still to be completed across the Premier League and Europe’s top divisions.

Several clubs have already made notable additions in this window, with a mini-window that opened up ahead of the Club World Cup facilitating moves for players including Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki.

And the transfers have ramped up since the window re-opened on 16 June, with moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres reaching into £60m territory while Liverpool paid a club-record £100m for Florian Wirtz, with that deal potentially becoming a Premier League record.

Most of the clubs in the Premier League remain keen on one final addition before the end of the window, with the deadline to secure the last few deals coming at 7pm tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final day of the transfer window:

When does the transfer window shut?

For all clubs in the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership, the transfer window closes today, Monday 1 September, at 7pm BST.

Clubs have an extra grace period of two more hours to complete their deals as long as they submit any relevant paperwork to the FA before the 7pm deadline, so you may also hear of deals being sealed after 7pm today.

Why has the deadline changed?

In May, clubs were informed that the deadline would be brought forward from the usual cut-off of 11pm to a new time of 7pm.

According to The Athletic, the change was agreed by the FA, the Premier League and the EFL, with the main reason for doing so being “to provide staff working across the country’s football clubs on deadline day with a more normal working pattern”.

The rest of Europe’s main leagues will follow the same pattern, with the exception of La Liga, where the window closes at 11.59pm local time (10.59pm BST).

When is the next transfer window?

The next transfer window comes in January, beginning on 1 January and running until the end of the month. the window opens on Thursday, 1 January and closes on Monday, 2 February at 7pm GMT.

What are the biggest signings of the transfer window so far?

The move to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield remains the biggest deal of the summer window, with Liverpool paying at least £100m and potentially a fee up to £116m depending on add-ons.

However, the Reds could well beat their own record with a day to go, with a £130m move for Alexander Isak agreed overnight as the deadline approaches.

As it stands, Liverpool also have the ‘honour’ of the second largest deal this summer – having paid £69m for French striker Hugo Ekitike – as well as one of the largest sales, having sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m.

Manchester United have the fourth, fifth and seventh most expensive transfers at the time of writing, with the deal for Benjamin Sesko coming in at an initial £66.5m, while Bryan Mbeumo cost £65m and Matheus Cunha set them back £62.5m.

The third and fourth most expensive deals are surprising ones, with Newcastle paying £69m (potentially rising to £77.8m with add-ons) for Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, while Galatasaray spent just under £65m for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

What deals could still be done?

There are a number of huge deals that could still be completed before the 1 September deadline, and the future of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is the story of the summer. Newcastle originally rejected a bid worth around £110m from Liverpool, but the Sweden striker looks set to make the move after the two clubs agreed a deal for £130m overnight.

That’s not the only signing Liverpool are interested in either, with the Reds in negotiations with Crystal Palace over England defender Marc Guehi.

Arsenal seem set to complete a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie today, while Manchester United are eyeing deals for both Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp and Emi Martinez of Aston Villa.

Chelsea will likely be active today too, with exits for Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku seen as important business. In addition, the club are known to be working on a deal for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Manchester City will hope to complete a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma with the impending exit of Ederson, with Newcastle also hoping for some final additions, notably in the form of Yoane Wissa.

Elsewhere in the top flight, clubs including Crystal Palace, Fulham and Sunderland continue to iron out the final details of several deals ahead of the 7pm deadline.