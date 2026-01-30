Transfer news live: Man Utd star wanted by Real Madrid, Tottenham consider shock Sterling move and Liverpool plot Upamecano swoop
The final days of the January transfer window put Premier League clubs up against it in the scramble for late additions to make a decisive impact at the business end of the season.
Raheem Sterling, now a free agent after his sad fall at Chelsea led to his contract being terminated, has been linked with Tottenham and seven other clubs.
The Blues have been linked to Jeremy Jacquet, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich reportedly keen to rival Liam Rosenior’s side in the summer should a January deal not materialise.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.
Nuno: West Ham must 'move forward' without Paqueta
Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted West Ham need to "move forward" without Lucas Paqueta after the club reluctantly gave the green light for his £35m switch to Flamengo.
"I think we found a solution that everybody was aware of and came to a good conclusion," said Nuno.
"Lucas was clear that he wanted to return home and we expect the medical and things to become official.
"For me Lucas is a special player, a special person, he's a number 10. I think everything could be different, but the circumstances are what they are.
"He wanted to go to Brazil, and you keep moving, knowing that he's special person and special player and we wish him all the best.
"It could have been done two years ago, and then everything would be different. But it is what it is, and we move forward."
Haaland and Klopp to make Madrid moves?
Reports in Spain suggest that Jurgen Klopp has made contact with Erling Haaland over a potential move to Real Madrid if the German were to take over as manager at the Bernabeu.
El Nacional claims that Klopp is set to take over as full-time boss at the beginning of next season, and that the German has already contacted Haaland over joining the club.
Reports elsewhere in Spain also claim that Haaland’s dream club is Real Madrid, and that he would only accept a move to the Bernabeu if he were to leave City.
Arne Slot appears to rule out new signings despite Liverpool’s growing injury concerns
Liverpool manager Arne Slot appeared to rule out making a defensive signing this month despite admitting that he thinks Jeremie Frimpong will be “out for a period of time” after the Dutchman was forced off against Qarabag.
Frimpong pulled up with a potential hamstring injury within the first three minutes of the Reds’ 6-0 demolition of the Azerbaijani side, with the Dutchman falling and requiring treatment before trudging off and being replaced by Wataru Endo.
He becomes the fifth name on the treatment table for the Reds, and the fourth defender alongside Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley, with Ibrahima Konate also absent at present due to compassionate leave.
Spurs lead hunt for Sterling with eight clubs keen on ex-Chelsea star
Tottenham are among a group of eight clubs keen to sign Raheem Sterling after his Chelsea exit.
The Mail reports that Spurs would be keen to bolster their forward options after injuries to Richarlison and Dominic Solanke and the poor form of Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel.
Napoli and Juventus are also linked, with the chance to link up again with Kevin De Bruyne in Naples.
Dalot considered by Madrid and Bayern after United form
Man United star Diogo Dalot has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
It’s not the most concrete of reports, with Fichajes detailing the loss to Benfica has pushed Los Blancos to make a move for the Portuguese full-back.
They add that Bayern Munich are also keen, and could spark a bidding war, with United holding a lot of negotiating power, with two years remaining on his deal and the potential for a one-year option.
Andrews gives assessment of Nelson's faltering Brentford loan
Keith Andrews has acknowledged Reiss Nelson's loan at Brentford has not yet gone to plan, but backed the Arsenal forward to make an impact.
Ahead of Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, Andrews told a press conference: "Reiss has had to overcome a couple of niggles that has just stifled the rhythm of his game and getting up to speed.
"I think anyone that watches us play really sees the levels of intensity that we play with, in terms of how we press and how get after teams, how we spring forward from wherever we are on the pitch, utilise the speed we have and attack with vengeance.
"It hasn't been ideal for Reiss that the fact it's been disrupted and he will feel he has not had enough opportunities. I have to accept that to a point, but equally I feel like some of the attacking players have played particularly well.
"Reiss as a young man, I'm really keen on him, I really like his qualities and really like his qualities as a person.
"I think he has fitted into the football club really well and we just need to get him to that level where he can really impact it consistently."
Liverpool interested in Upamecano amid stalling Bayern contract talks
Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as the Frenchman continues to stall over a new deal at the German giants, per Sky Germany.
"Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer," Florian Plettenberg said.
"Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There's a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn 20m Euros gross per year and receive a big signing feed, together with his agent.
"But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. My opinion is he's waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.
"Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that."
Why Raheem Sterling’s sad decline is symptomatic of a chaotic Chelsea era
A good day to bury bad news became a very good day to bury bad news. Chelsea FC announced Raheem Sterling’s departure two-and-a-half hours before kick-off on Wednesday. Later that night, they had beaten a man consigned to their past rather earlier, and after a rather more successful time at Stamford Bridge, in Antonio Conte.
Overcoming Napoli in Italy was the best result of Liam Rosenior’s brief tenure, and one of the finest since Sterling last kicked a ball for the Blues. It left Chelsea sixth in the Champions League standings: impressive, even for a club who have spent some £1.6bn in under four years.
Tottenham rival Inter for Diaby
Tottenham are set to rival Inter Milan for former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, The Independent understands.
Diaby left Villa Park for Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024, with the Villans bringing in a transfer fee of £50m for the Frenchman.
However, the winger is now open to returning to a Champions League club and is assessing his options.
Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Diaby in this window.
Farke gives nothing away over potential transfer target
Daniel Farke said Leeds bosses know "exactly what I think we need to do" in the transfer market before the current window closes on 2 February.
"The club knows exactly what I think we need to do, they are aware of this, but I'm not willing to give too much away before the window is ended,” Farke said.
"If I was to tell you we need another number eight - I use this as an example because we don't need an eight - a potential club in negotiations knows this and the price goes up.
"It makes no sense to mention the position we're desperate to do something in, there will be no public statements from me, the club knows my thoughts. I can give you an assessment after the window is closed. We're in a very relaxed and good situation."
The club have so far added only Argentina midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton and appear to have missed out on signing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after a £50m fee was agreed with Crystal Palace.
