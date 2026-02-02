Transfer deadline day live: Liverpool hijack Chelsea move, Zirkzee’s Man Utd exit, Palace to replace Mateta
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
The January transfer window closes at 7pm today and clubs across the Premier League and Europe have a final chance to strengthen their squads for the final push to the end of the season.
With injuries mounting, Liverpool have entered the market for a new defender hijacking Chelsea’s interest in Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The club have agreed £55m deal for the 20-year-old centre-back but it is not expected that he will move to Merseyside straightaway.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have parted ways with Raheem Sterling who is gaining interest from clubs such as Tottenham now that he is a free agent. Spurs are also understood to be keen on rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.
Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee could be one of the late movers having fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick. Zirkzee was rumoured to want to leave Old Trafford during Ruben Amorim’s previous reign and have been linked with both Roma and Napoli.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, while Crystal Palace could be busy on deadline day with Jean-Philippe Mateta set to leave the club and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen looking likely to be his replacement.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with Dalot
This is an unusual rumour.
Man United star Diogo Dalot is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.
It’s not the most concrete of reports, with Fichajes detailing the loss to Benfica has pushed Los Blancos to make a move for the Portuguese full-back.
They add that Bayern Munich are also keen, and could spark a bidding war, with United holding a lot of negotiating power as there are two years remaining on his deal and the potential for a one-year option.
Dalot seems settled at Old Trafford but if Madrid come knocking on deadline day could he resist a move?
Mateta's Palace exit close
Jean-Philippe Mateta is very close to finalising his exit from Crystal Palace and will be assessed by AC Milan’s doctor in Paris today
Milan and Palace agreed a deal in excess of £26m and the Serie A side will make their decision today on if they want to sign the striker in this window.
Palace also had a bid of £35m from Nottingham Forest but turned that down.
Mateta has scored nine goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Palace this season.
Juventus make Beto enquiry
Everton’s last-gasp hero Beto is the subject of interest from Juventus following his 97th minute equaliser against Brighton at the weekend.
TalkSport say that the Serie A side have made an enquiry with the Toffees to sign the striker before the window closes today though Everton are reluctant to sell.
Everton reportedly want to have a replacement lined up before sanctioning a move and time is tight to sort one.
Sarr heading to Chelsea
One move that looks set to happen on deadline day is Mamadou Sarr heading to Chelsea.
The Blues signed Sarr from Strasbourg last summer before sending him back to the French side on a season-long loan.
But, former Strasbourg manager and current Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is keen on a reunion and the loan deal has been cut short.
Sarr is expected in London today to begin life at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham want to keep Kolo Muani
Tottenham have no plans to cut Randal Kolo Muani's loan short, even though Juventus want to bring the forward back to Turin.
Kolo Muani is on loan at Spurs from PSG, and while reports elsewhere suggested that the club might want to cut his loan short due to interest in strikers such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sky Sports reports that that is not the case.
Disasi set for West Ham loan
Axel Disasi is on the brink of joining West Ham from Chelsea on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea centre-back could boost Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers and the bid to beat the drop.
Disasi was part of the Blues’ “bomb squad”, but has rejointed training under Liam Rosenior.
But there is little chance of regular minutes still at Stamford Bridge, meaning a loan across London could revitalise his career.
What's going on with Joshua Zirkzee?
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee remains the subject of speculation with The Sun reporting that Roma and Napoli are interested in signing him.
Juventus are also said to be monitoring Zirkzee’s situation but despite the interest Man Utd seem set on keeping Zirkzee on the books.
The striker has fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick but, with incomings looking unlikely on deadline day, the head coach wants to keep Zirkzee in the squad.
He said: "Josh is just trying to work to get fit and get around the group. It has been great to have him back training with the group for the first time.
"That is as far as it goes, for me and for Josh. I am looking forward to working with him. That's it, nothing else has been needed to be said."
Why Raheem Sterling’s sad decline is symptomatic of a chaotic Chelsea era
A good day to bury bad news became a very good day to bury bad news. Chelsea FC announced Raheem Sterling’s departure two-and-a-half hours before kick-off on Wednesday. Later that night, they had beaten a man consigned to their past rather earlier, and after a rather more successful time at Stamford Bridge, in Antonio Conte.
Overcoming Napoli in Italy was the best result of Liam Rosenior’s brief tenure, and one of the finest since Sterling last kicked a ball for the Blues.
Why Raheem Sterling’s sad decline is symptomatic of Chelsea’s chaos
Geertruida move to Liverpool collapses
Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lutsharel Geertruida.
The Reds had opened talks over a move for the on-loan Sunderland defender, hoping to bring him in to provide emergency right-back cover.
However, The Times now report a deal is not expected to happen now with Sunderland not in a position to sanction a move for the player, whose parent club is RB Leipzig.
Wolves accept Palace bid for Strand Larsen
Crystal Palace have had their latest offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen accepted by Wolves, The Independent understands.
The offer is £43m guaranteed plus £5m in add-ons, with it understood that the Norwegian’s medical has been booked in.
It coincides with the imminent exit of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with AC Milan agreeing a £30m deal with the Eagles for the Frenchman.
