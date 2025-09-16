Tottenham vs Villarreal live: Spurs begin Champions League campaign against LaLiga side
Can the Europa League holders pick up from where they left off in continental competition?
Tottenham begin their Champions League campaign as one of the three continental title-holders as the Europa League champions play host to Villarreal.
Spurs endured a dismal domestic season last term but found salvation on the European scene, winning a first trophy in 17 years under Ange Postecoglou to seal their place in the continent’s premier competition despite their 17th-place Premier League finish.
While glory wasn’t enough to save Postecoglou’s job, new manager Thomas Frank has made Spurs look worthy of their Champions League status in the early season, racking up nine points from 12 in the league after taking European champions Paris Saint-Germain to the wire in the Super Cup.
They’ll play PSG again in the competition’s league phase but focus will be on tonight’s opener against LaLiga outfit Villarreal, who have similarly started the new season in fine stead. Can Frank’s side get their Champions League season off to a flyer?
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates in our live blog below:
Cristian Romero sees progress at Tottenham after previous ‘anger’
Cristian Romero believes Tottenham are moving in the right direction again but has revealed anger at a failure to act like the "big clubs" sparked his previous explosive statements.
Romero helped Spurs to a first trophy in 17 years with Europa League success in May, which earned qualification into this season's Champions League.
European glory in Bilbao came at the end of a rollercoaster campaign and Romero was no stranger to a cryptic message. Back in December he claimed Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City's spending were "things to imitate" because Tottenham's structure meant they "could easily be competing for the title every year".
Thomas Partey ‘ready’ to play against Tottenham on eve of court hearing
Thomas Partey could play against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight despite the former Arsenal midfielder being due to be in court on Wednesday on rape and sexual assault charges.
The extraordinary scenario comes as Spanish club Villarreal, where Partey joined in the summer, arrive in north London ahead of the opening night of the Champions League.
Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, where he was charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he played for Arsenal.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr; Kudus, Kolo Muani, Simons.
Villarreal XI: Junior; Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze.
When is Tottenham vs Villarreal?
Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Villarreal kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 16 September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the league phase game on Amazon Prime Video. New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.
Team news
Villarreal will face a late fitness test for experienced striker Gerard Moreno, while Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwala are out. Returning to North London will be Juan Foyth, who is expected to start against his former employers, as well as ex-Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who has just been voted the LaLiga player of the season for August. Spurs loanee Manor Solomon is also eligible to face his parent club but will struggle to break into the starting XI.
Dominic Solanke missed Tottenham’s demolition of West Ham on the weekend and is a big doubt for Tuesday as he nurses an ankle injury. He will likely join confirmed absentees James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - both of whom are out with long-term injuries - while Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma are ineligible after being snubbed from the squad. New signing Randal Kolo Muani could make his debut up top in Solanke’s stead.
Tottenham vs Villarreal LIVE
Tottenham embark on what six months ago seemed an impossibility as they kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Villarreal.
Spurs finished a dismal 17th in the Premier League last term but managed to qualify for Europe’s premier competition through victory in the Europa League final, beating fellow strugglers Manchester United to win their first trophy in 17 years.
And under new manager Thomas Frank, they’ve started the season in fitting fashion of a Champions League team, racking up nine points from 12 in the league after taking European champions Paris Saint-Germain to the wire in the Super Cup.
They take on Spanish outfit Villarreal in their league phase opener, who have similarly started the season in fine stead and are fifth in LaLiga after four games.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Tottenham and Villarreal.
The hosts look to get off to the perfect start on their return to Europe’s top club competition, while the Spanish side are hoping to spring a surprise in London.
We’ll have all the latest team news, updates and build-up right here.
