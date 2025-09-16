Thomas Frank reflects on journey to ‘special’ Champions League debut with Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank will allow himself "two minutes" to soak up his maiden fixture in the Champions League before he shifts focus to a first win in the competition.

Tuesday's visit of Villarreal will be a debut match in Europe's elite tournament for the 51-year-old and add another notable honour in an impressive career.

Frank honed his skills as a PE teacher in his native Denmark before roles in the Danish national team youth set-up, Brondby and Brentford earned him an opportunity at Spurs this summer.

Frank ahead of Tottenham’s match against Villarreal ( Getty Images )

Ahead of his Champions League bow, Frank admitted: "Obviously it's a big thing. I am hugely looking forward to it.

"I know it will be special when we have that Champions League anthem playing. That will be the moment.

"Now is preparation, a few cameras, business as usual but when we walk out onto the pitch tomorrow that will be very special.

"In many ways you would say we played with Brentford in the Championship at Griffin Park, a small, compact stadium and tomorrow we are playing in one of the best stadiums in the world - maybe the best.

"In front of our fantastic fans, it is a European night and we know they will be absolutely on it. It will be so special, so yeah really looking forward to the first two minutes, the Champions League anthem and then it's focus on the game."

Frank referenced Barcelona's triumph over Sampdoria at Wembley in the 1992 European Cup final - the last year before it was revamped as the Champions League - as a standout memory of the competition.

He declined to set big goals for his "fantastic squad" but will aim to continue his excellent start - albeit will remain without forward Dominic Solanke (ankle) after he was absent from Monday's training session.

"I believe I have a fantastic squad and we would like to go as far as possible. When you're in a competition, you ultimately want to try and win it, but I think the most important thing is one game at a time," Frank added.

"We will do everything we can to get a good start."

PA