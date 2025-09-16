Is Tottenham vs Villarreal on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham embark on what six months ago seemed an impossibility as they kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Villarreal.

Spurs finished a dismal 17th in the Premier League last term but managed to qualify for Europe’s premier competition through victory in the Europa League final, beating fellow strugglers Manchester United to win their first trophy in 17 years.

And under new manager Thomas Frank, they’ve started the season in fitting fashion of a Champions League team, racking up nine points from 12 in the league after taking European champions Paris Saint-Germain to the wire in the Super Cup.

They take on Spanish outfit Villarreal in their league phase opener, who have similarly started the season in fine stead and are fifth in LaLiga after four games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Tottenham vs Villarreal?

Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Villarreal kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 16 September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the league phase game on Amazon Prime Video. New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.

Team news

Dominic Solanke missed Tottenham’s demolition of West Ham on the weekend and is a big doubt for Tuesday as he nurses an ankle injury. He will likely join confirmed absentees James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - both of whom are out with long-term injuries - while Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma are ineligible after being snubbed from the squad. New signing Randal Kolo Muani could make his debut up top in Solanke’s stead.

Villarreal will face a late fitness test for experienced striker Gerard Moreno, while Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwala are out. Returning to North London will be Juan Foyth, who is expected to start against his former employers, as well as ex-Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who has just been voted the LaLiga player of the season for August. Spurs loanee Manor Solomon is also eligible to face his parent club but will struggle to break into the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr; Kudus, Kolo Muani, Simons.

Villarreal XI: Junior; Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze.

Odds

Tottenham win 10/11

Draw 14/5

Villarreal win 10/3

