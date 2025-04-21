Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Team news as visitors continue top-four push in Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are looking to get back on track after consecutive defeats

Flo Clifford
Monday 21 April 2025 12:04 EDT
Comments
Tottenham are in Premier League action
Tottenham are in Premier League action (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest will hope to return to form as they continue their chase for a Champions League place with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been the Premier League’s surprise package in this campaign but have had their chances of a top-five finish imperilled by consecutive league defeats. With an FA Cup semi-final to come next weekend, Forest will hope to produce a strong end to the season and ensure a campaign to remember translates into truly tangible success.

Spurs are also still in the hunt for a trophy, though domestic matters are now clearly not the priority after an impressive Europa League win in midweek. Victory at Eintracht Frankfurt has staved off the sack for Ange Postecoglou - perhaps temporarily - but their lowly place in the Premier League is a matter that the Australian will wish to improve.

Follow all of the latest from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with our live blog below:

Recommended

How a crushing defeat to Aston Villa exposed Newcastle’s biggest weakness in the fight for top four

Nottingham Forest would climb above Newcastle tonight with a win, with the Magpies far from assured of the top-five finish they looked to be powering towards after that Aston Villa defeat. Richard Jolly explores the key weakness exposed in that encounter and why it could be important...

How a crushing defeat to Aston Villa exposed Newcastle’s biggest weakness

Newcastle’s 4-1 hammering by Aston Villa left them exposed with Champions League qualification on the line
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 18:15

Champions League dream still alive for Chelsea after Pedro Neto heroics

Things were rather less emphatic for Chelsea, but a last-gasp success against Fulham has left Nottingham Forest out of the top five entering tonight’s fixture.

Champions League dream still alive for Chelsea after Pedro Neto heroics

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Pedro Neto salvaged an injury-time winner for the Champions League-chasing Blues in a west London derby
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 18:00

Aston Villa show off their key advantage to ignite Champions League charge

...while Aston Villa were the weekend’s big winners, throwing a rival off course in Newcastle as Unai Emery’s men seek back-to-back appearances in Europe’s top tier.

Aston Villa show off their key advantage to ignite Champions League charge

Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle: Ollie Watkins ran the show as impressive and in-form Villa pulled away in the second half to give their Champions League hopes a big boost
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:55

Champions League chase in focus

Those comments from Nuno came, however, before Manchester City found an unlikely hero to bolster their hopes...

Man City find huge Champions League boost from unlikely source

Everton 0-2 Man City: Nico O’Reilly fired Pep Guardiola’s side in front late on at Goodison Park
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:50

Nuno Espirito Santo believes Champions League qualification is in Forest’s hands

The chase for five Champions League places is hotting up as the top of Premier League table condenses. Speaking after Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo stressed that his side’s fate was still firmly in their hands.

Nuno Espirito Santo believes Champions League qualification is in Forest’s hands

Forest were well below their best and suffered a first home defeat since November.
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:40

No Son Heung Min for Spurs

Absent in Frankfurt, there will be no Son Heung Min tonight for Spurs, either, with the Tottenham skipper being given time to recover from a foot injury

Tottenham taking care of Son as they focus on European glory

The South Korean missed Thursday’s victory at Eintracht Frankfurt with a foot injury.
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:25

Early team news - Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi continue to be doubts for Forest and Alex Moreno is set to continue at left-back. Antony Elanga is expected to return up front for Jota Silva.

Flo Clifford21 April 2025 17:20

Early team news - Tottenham

There were worrying signs for Spurs against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night as James Maddison went down heavily in a head-first collision with opposition keeper Kaua Santos, before coming off shortly before half-time clutching his hip.

However, Ange Postecoglou appeared satisfied there was no lasting injury to the midfielder and he’s expected to be included today.

But Radu Dragusin remains a long-term injury absentee and captain Son Heung-Min will miss the game due to a foot injury.

Flo Clifford21 April 2025 17:15

Ange Postecoglou basks in Frankfurt triumph: ‘You’re going to have to put up with me for a bit longer’

It’s been a strange period for the Tottenham boss, the sack perhaps looming but his promise of a second-season success still, just about, on the cards. He seems to be enjoying his back-and-forth with the press...

Postecoglou: ‘You’re going to have to put up with me for a bit longer’

Dominic Solanke’s 43rd-minute penalty earned Spurs a 2-1 aggregate win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:10

Tottenham into Europa League semi-finals

It is Premier League action that is the focus for Tottenham tonight, but there is no doubt where their true priorities lie in the remainder of this campaign. Ange Postecoglou would have tucked into his Easter eggs a happy man after Thursday’s Europa League success at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Composed Dominic Solanke penalty fires Tottenham into Europa League semi-finals

Dominic Solanke ended a 12-game goal drought to send Spurs through with a hard-fought 1-0 victory
Harry Latham-Coyle21 April 2025 17:00

