Nottingham Forest will hope to return to form as they continue their chase for a Champions League place with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been the Premier League’s surprise package in this campaign but have had their chances of a top-five finish imperilled by consecutive league defeats. With an FA Cup semi-final to come next weekend, Forest will hope to produce a strong end to the season and ensure a campaign to remember translates into truly tangible success.

Spurs are also still in the hunt for a trophy, though domestic matters are now clearly not the priority after an impressive Europa League win in midweek. Victory at Eintracht Frankfurt has staved off the sack for Ange Postecoglou - perhaps temporarily - but their lowly place in the Premier League is a matter that the Australian will wish to improve.

