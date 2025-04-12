Nuno Espirito Santo believes Champions League qualification is in Forest’s hands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nuno Espirito Santo says Champions League qualification is still in Nottingham Forest’s hands after a damaging last-gasp defeat to Everton.

Forest were well below their best and suffered a first home defeat since November when Abdoulaye Doucoure earned the visitors a 1-0 win when he scored in the fourth minute of injury time.

Nuno admitted he did not see his side’s shoddy performance coming, but knows they are still masters of their own destiny.

“We didn’t anticipate it,” the Portuguese said. “Credit to Everton, they were physical and didn’t allow us too much time on the ball.

“But we should do much better. We are disappointed in the end with the way we conceded. If you cannot win because we didn’t play good, at least keep what you have.

“No positives. It is in our hands but nobody is going to give us anything, we have to do it by ourselves.

“It is up to us to improve and compete much better – like we did before.”

After suffering a second successive defeat, following last week’s loss at Aston Villa, the signs suggest they are getting nervy with the finish line in sight.

“We cannot get away from the fact it is a decisive moment of the season,” Nuno admitted. “We were not comfortable and the fans also saw the boys were struggling.

“We are in this position and we want to try to give it a go.

“But nobody is going to give us anything.

“This week is going to be good for us, to prepare better and compete well. Hopefully.”

Everton were worthy of their victory, having been the better team throughout the match.

Doucoure’s late strike earned a first win since mid-February and boss David Moyes, who has steadied the ship since his return to Goodison Park, wants his side to look to Forest for inspiration next term.

“It was big for us, because that’s our third away win and when you look at that amount, that’s not too bad.

“But Nottingham Forest, at the moment, are someone which we should all sort of look to.

“If we could have a season like Nottingham Forest this year, next year, then I’d be hugely thrilled.

“In amongst the Champions League teams, semi-final of the cup. They’re doing unbelievably well.

“Unless I’m seeing it wrong. I thought it was a deserved victory in the end, it was maybe a late goal, but I thought we’d done enough to warrant it.”