Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Thomas Tuchel watches on

Tottenham face Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the hosts looking to grab a much-needed three points to relieve some of the pressure surrounding Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs sit in 11th as the new year begins, with questions surrounding the Australian after a string of poor results, though they remain in contention for the league cup and European places in 2025.
Meanwhile, Newcastle made a similarly mixed start to the season but found form before the end of the year, with four straight wins putting them in fifth and right among the contenders for Champions League football next season.
And with Bournemouth, Forest and Manchester City all in the hunt for the top four, Eddie Howe’s men will know the value of earning three points away at one of their direct rivals.
What is the Newcastle team news?
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will similarly serve a one-match suspension after his fifth booking of the season. Sven Botman is nearing his comeback from a long lay off but this game may come too soon. Kieran Trippier is a doubt.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Destiny Udogie is the latest Tottenham defender to suffer an injury issue, joining Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero on the sidelines with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also out. Djed Spence is at least back from suspension, but Rodrigo Bentancur’s return to the team was brief with an accumulation of yellow cards causing the Uruguayan midfielder to miss this fixture.
Is Tottenham v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
Good morning
An injury-hit Tottenham start 2025 in desperate need of a win as Newcastle come to London to open the second half of the Premier League season.
A difficult recent run amid a number of defensive issues has caused Ange Postecoglou’s methods to come under question with Spurs slipping into the bottom half with hopes of even a European place next season in doubt.
There are no such concerns for Eddie Howe’s side, with four wins in a row in the league marking a perfect end to an up-and-down 2024.
That leaves them back in the hunt for a top four finish as they begin the year looking to start well on the road.
