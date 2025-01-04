Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Thomas Tuchel watches on

✕ Close Postecoglou 'not going to change' despite Spurs' poor season

Tottenham face Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the hosts looking to grab a much-needed three points to relieve some of the pressure surrounding Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sit in 11th as the new year begins, with questions surrounding the Australian after a string of poor results, though they remain in contention for the league cup and European places in 2025.

Meanwhile, Newcastle made a similarly mixed start to the season but found form before the end of the year, with four straight wins putting them in fifth and right among the contenders for Champions League football next season.

And with Bournemouth, Forest and Manchester City all in the hunt for the top four, Eddie Howe’s men will know the value of earning three points away at one of their direct rivals.

Follow all of the build-up from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in our live blog below: