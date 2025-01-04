Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham are close to finalising a deal for Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, as a stand-in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

The 21-year-old, who has already earned admiration around a lot of Europe despite just breaking into the Slavia Prague team this season, is expected to cost £12.5 with add-ons.

The deal has been agreed ahead of Tottenham’s home fixture against Newcastle United, with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool to come on Wednesday.

The absence of No 1 Vicario, who broke his ankle in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, is seen as one of the major reasons for Spurs' recent drop-off, especially with how specifically Ange Postecoglou uses his goalkeepers.

Tottenham have been grateful for how Fraser Forster has stepped up but the club have been searching for an alternative since Vicario required ankle surgery in November after not signing a new No 2 in the summer.

Forster was also guilty of high profile errors in the victory over Manchester United in the previous round of the Carabao Cup after looking uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

Kinski is represented by Sport Invest, who Petr Cech has worked with, and are seen in the industry as adept in eyeing the best Czech goalkeepers.

Kinski is 21 and the son of Antonin Kinsky, who was Cech's own No 2 in the country's run to the Euro 2004 semi-finals.

An alternative option for Spurs has been Bayern Munich's Daniel Peretz, but any potential movement there stalled due to Manuel Neuer's rib injury. The Bundesliga leaders are now assessing the number-one's progress.