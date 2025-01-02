Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from the Saudi Pro League worth up to £35m a year, as he insists on only going to a competitive club and league if he is to leave Manchester United.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window, with the forward himself publicly stating he is now open to a new challenge. That has come amid new manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of the matchday squad for a series of games, as he begins plans to overhaul the team.

It is understood that Saudi Arabian clubs were the first to act on this, with three of them making offers that would involve wages in excess of Rashford’s £315,000-a-week contract at United. The player has already turned these down, and has made it known he is unwilling to move to Turkey, as he desires a move that would help to win back his England place in time for the 2026 World Cup.

There is the sense of a clean slate under Thomas Tuchel, who was previously keen to sign Rashford when he was at Paris Saint-Germain between 2018 and 2020.

Ruben Amorim’s desire to overhaul the Manchester United squad may mean there is no room for Marcus Rashford ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Although the player conducted an interview in December to announce he is “ready for a new challenge”, he is equally prepared to knuckle down and prove his worth to Amorim. That desire has nevertheless been undercut by a general feeling that all parties could do with a change, as well as the fact that Rashford is one of United’s few truly marketable players.

The club are prepared to negotiate while attempting to start overhauling the squad amid profit and sustainability rules restrictions, and they would consider a loan if a fee is paid and most of the player’s wages are covered.

Rashford was recalled to the matchday squad for the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United after a four-game absence, but did not come off the bench. His situation has surprised teammates, but other sources believe that Amorim also wants an overhaul of the dressing room’s chemistry as much as tactics.