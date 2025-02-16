Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Premier League clash

Ange gives Amorim his backing

Tottenham face Manchester United in a Premier League clash of two of Europe’s most underperforming teams, with Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim out to secure a victory to improve their struggling seasons.

Spurs and United are both languishing in the bottom half of the table and there is pressure building on Postecoglou’s side after notable exits from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last week.

Though Amorim may not be facing the same speculation around his job, he will be similarly desperate for three points today as both sides look to salvage something from an underwhelming campaign.

The last meeting of these teams was a cracker, with Spurs defeating United 4-3 in an error-filled Carabao Cup quarter-final. Who knows what could happen this afternoon as 14th and 15th meet in north London.

Follow all the latest from the Tottenham vs Man Utd in our live blog: