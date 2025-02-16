Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Premier League clash
Anything could happen as two clubs struggling in the bottom half of the table clash in north London
Tottenham face Manchester United in a Premier League clash of two of Europe’s most underperforming teams, with Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim out to secure a victory to improve their struggling seasons.
Spurs and United are both languishing in the bottom half of the table and there is pressure building on Postecoglou’s side after notable exits from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last week.
Though Amorim may not be facing the same speculation around his job, he will be similarly desperate for three points today as both sides look to salvage something from an underwhelming campaign.
The last meeting of these teams was a cracker, with Spurs defeating United 4-3 in an error-filled Carabao Cup quarter-final. Who knows what could happen this afternoon as 14th and 15th meet in north London.
Tottenham set for huge injury boost as five first-team stars could return for Man Utd clash
Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of several key figures for Sunday's visit of Manchester United.
Spurs were without 11 players for last weekend's FA Cup exit at Aston Villa, but boss Ange Postecoglou has worked with Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson in training this week.
Italy international Vicario has not featured since he fractured his ankle in the 4-0 win at Manchester City on November 23 and Postecoglou has used three different goalkeepers during the ensuing three-month period.
Ange Postecoglou was delighted with a ‘good week’ as his injury crisis begins to clear
Prediction
This could well be the Premier League’s most difficult match to predict, with neither manager knowing exactly what kind of performance they’ll get from their side. The two sides’ meeting in the Carabao Cup in December was a comedy of errors and lack of quality, and this could well be the same.
Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United.
Predicted line-ups
Spurs XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Son, Tel.
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Mainoo; Hojlund.
What is the Man Utd team news?
For United, Ruben Amorim revealed that there are “one or two issues” within the squad after the win over Leicester last weekend, though he didn’t give any names. Lisandro Martinez is the only long-term absentee, but Amorim indicated Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Altay Bayindir will remain out on Sunday, with their new setbacks seeing some academy players called up for training.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Postecoglou is still dealing with one of the worst injury crises in the league at present, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Richardson all still sidelined.
Guigliemo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert all returned to training this week, and all five could make a return to the squad.
Is Tottenham vs Man Utd on TV?
When is Tottenham vs Manchester United?
The match kicks off at 4,30pm on Sunday, 16 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
Tottenham vs Man Utd LIVE
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League today, with the league’s two most underwhelming sides set to face off in the capital.
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sat in 14th in the table going into the weekend – with just 27 points – having exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with questions persisting around the Australian’s future at the club.
And things are not much better at United, with Ruben Amorim’s side sitting just two points and one place above Spurs.
The Portuguese’s start to life at Old Trafford has been underwhelming so far, and while they have taken a place in the last 16 of the Europa League alongside Spurs, it’s now a fact that success in that competition is the only potential positive that either club can take from an otherwise disappointing season.
Tottenham vs Man Utd LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester United.
The match sees two of the league’s most underwhelming sides face off, as a struggling Spurs look to leapfrog United into 13th place in the table.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up and team new right here.
