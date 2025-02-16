‘My job is so hard’, says Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim bemoaned how hard his Manchester United job was after his injury-hit team lost 1-0 at Tottenham on a day where Amad Diallo was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Diallo sustained an innocuous ankle ligament injury in training this week but was not the only absentee in north London with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer unavailable with knocks, while Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen were ill.

The aforementioned six joined the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount on the treatment table, which left Amorim with limited options at Spurs as he largely named a bench full of teenagers and watched his team lose for a 12th time in the Premier League this term to drop to 15th.

“I have a lot of problems. My job is so hard but I’m here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs. I will try to do it, I will try to win again,” Amorim told Sky Sports, with a trip to in-form Everton up next.

“In this moment it is more than the idea or system. In this moment it is like survive and to think the small things, improve the small things for the next game, to not even look at the table or the schedule or nothing.

“Of course I have to because we have a lot of games and we have three competitions with a small squad at the moment.

“That part is my part but the players, everyone in Carrington, just focus on the next game, the next training and that is our goal.

“Just focus on the next game and let’s do everything to win some games to finish the season and then think in the big picture.

“In this moment it is to try to keep the players healthy, recover some players and to focus on what we have to in the next game. That is our goal.”

Amorim expressed hope that Yoro and Eriksen would return for Saturday’s clash at Goodison Park but does not expect Mainoo to be available.

He added: “It’s hard to know. Let’s wait a few more days. I think Leny and Chris were sick so they will recover.

“Of course Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that. It’s nothing about the heart. I am just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever. I think he will recover.

“The rest we will see. Kobbie is out. Amad is out for sure until the end of the season.”

Quizzed on what the injuries are down to, Amorim insisted: “I think it is everything together.

“Amad was alone. He was doing a tackle. The feet were sticking in the grass and some players felt during training sickness so it is everything.

“Sometimes in moments, everything goes wrong but we have to face the challenge and to focus on the next game. That’s all.”