Tottenham host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both sides looking to take another step towards the first major final of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 10th in the Premier League after a string of mixed results, and the 2008 edition of this competition marks the last time Spurs won a trophy.

United sit even lower in the table despite their derby win last weekend, and Ruben Amorim will be aware of the merits of going far in this competition in his first season in charge.

Amorim dropped Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad to face Manchester City last weekend and must now decide whether to recall his forwards.

Amorim said United are a better team with Rashford and offered to help the 27-year-old after he gave an interview saying he is ready for a “new challenge” away from the club.

Follow all the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below: