Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Amorim faces Rashford decision
Spurs and United will be desperate to reach the semi-finals in what has been a disappointing season so far for both
Tottenham host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both sides looking to take another step towards the first major final of the season.
Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 10th in the Premier League after a string of mixed results, and the 2008 edition of this competition marks the last time Spurs won a trophy.
United sit even lower in the table despite their derby win last weekend, and Ruben Amorim will be aware of the merits of going far in this competition in his first season in charge.
Amorim dropped Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad to face Manchester City last weekend and must now decide whether to recall his forwards.
Amorim said United are a better team with Rashford and offered to help the 27-year-old after he gave an interview saying he is ready for a “new challenge” away from the club.
What is the Man Utd team news?
For United, Luke Shaw remains out, while Mason Mount is a doubt after coming off in the win over City. Jonny Evans is the only other doubt as it stands.
Perhaps the most intriguing team news surrounds Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who could both come back into the squad after missing out last week.
Like Postecoglou, Amorim will likely pick a fairly strong starting eleven, with his line-up likely to look fairly similar to that which started last week’s derby.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Spurs have several notable absentees ahead of the match, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario out alongside key defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. In addition, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Ben Davies will miss out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.
Yves Bissouma should return after missing the win over Southampton with a suspension, while Destiny Udogie is a major doubt after limping off during that match. Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and may be required again.
When is Tottenham vs Man Utd?
Tottenham vs Man Utd is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Where can I watch the match?
The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.
Tottenham host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with both sides looking to take another step towards a potentially season-defining trophy.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have come in for criticism in recent weeks after a stunning collapse against Chelsea and losses to Bournemouth and Ipswich, though they sit just five points away from the top four.
However, the Australian will be aware of the importance of winning a major trophy, with Spurs still hunting a first major honour since winning this competition in 2008.
Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim looks to build on a mixed start at his new club, and what better way to do so than to advance into a semi-final just a few days after their own stunning comeback against Manchester City.
