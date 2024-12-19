Ruben Amorim explains Marcus Rashford absence as Manchester United forward misses Tottenham clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marcus Rashford has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for the second game in a row as manager Ruben Amorim made the decision to face Tottenham without the wantaway forward.

Rashford gave an interview to journalist Henry Winter on Tuesday and said he was “ready for a new challenge” after he was surprisingly left out of the squad for Sunday’s derby at Manchester City.

Amorim said on Wednesday that he had not spoken to Rashford since the interview, but indicated that he was set to train later that afternoon. However Rashford, who missed training on Monday due to illness, was not pictured among the group that travelled by train to London on the night before the game.

Amorim used his pre-match press conference before facing Tottenham to declare Rashford a “big talent” and told the forward that he wanted to keep him at the club. But while Alejandro Garnacho returned to United’s squad for the Carabao Cup quarter-final after being dropped against City, Rashford remains absent and his future remains uncertain.

Before the Spurs match, Amorim spoke to Sky Sports and confirmed that Rashford had been left out of his squad on “selection” grounds. It is believed that Rashford would have been fit to play, unlike absent defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is ill.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim said: “I chose the players that I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game. I tried to visualise it all week and then choose my players - just selection.

“It's always the same with every player - not just Marcus. I had to make a selection and I did it.”

Amorim has rotated his forward options with Antony replacing Amad Diallo, who was the star of United’s dramatic derby win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Garnancho has returned to the bench, with Amorim pleased with how the 20-year-old responded to being left out at the weekend.

“He’s been good, like the others. He’s prepared to play the game, I really liked the way he trained,” Amorim said.

“It’s one more option in attack. He’s really fast and good in one-vs-ones. We need this kind of ability, and he’s ready to help us.”