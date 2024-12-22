Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Arne Slot’s side seek to remain top of Premier League
The Reds started the week with a two point lead over Chelsea and hope to top the table at Christmas
Tottenham host Liverpool in the final Premier League fixtures before Christmas. The two sides clash in Sunday’s late kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with both in search of three points.
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have come under pressure in recent weeks with the manager being accused of stubbornly sticking to the same gameplan when things are going wrong. Defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea sent Tottenham into the bottom half of the table before a confidence-building 5-0 victory over Southampton, and a 4-3 Carabao Cup win against Man Utd, gave the team some momentum.
Liverpool meanwhile continue to impress under Arne Slot though there have been a couple of stumbles. Back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Fulham have allowed their rivals to close the gap in the league table and Slot will want his team to get back to winning ways with a strong performance in London today.
Follow all the action from the Premier League with our live blog below:
Head-to-head
These two sides have met 168 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1909. Overall, Liverpool have won 81 matches, with Spurs winning 44 and 43 ending as draws.
Last season, Spurs won 2-1 in this fixture before the Reds got their revenge in a thrilling 4-2 home win in May.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Spurs could win consecutive home league games against the Reds for the first time since a run of five between 2008 and 2012.
Liverpool have suffered just one defeat in five Premier League visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, drawing one and winning three.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tottenham have won just two of their previous 25 clashes with Liverpool in all competitions, drawing six and losing 17.
Is Spurs v Liverpool on TV?
When is Spurs v Liverpool?
The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
Spurs v Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Ultra and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.
Predicted line-ups & prediction
Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Prediction:
Could well be a back-and-forth encounter and no surprise if the hosts score first - but the Reds to remain on track for the title. Spurs 2-3 Liverpool.
Team news
Liverpool’s injury list is much smaller, with just Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate left on the injury list approaching the Christmas run of games.
Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister are back from suspensions, while means Arne Slot’s only big calls come in choosing between Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in midfield, and two from four in attack between Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and the fit-again Diogo Jota - but the latter is yet to start since returning from injury.
Team news
Spurs remain without a host of players including their first-choice triangle of goalkeeper and centre-backs: Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended, while Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are all still out as well. There are doubts over Timo Werner, who wouldn’t start anyway, and Destiny Udogie, who certainly will start if passed fit. Archie Gray is likely to continue at centre-back, while James Maddison might miss out.
Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE
Premier League leaders Liverpool will hope to returning to winning ways in the top flight after back-to-back draws against Newcastle United and Fulham - plus a postponed match against local rivals Everton - means their lead has been cut to just two points.
Indeed, given second-placed Chelsea kick-off in the hours ahead of the Reds, Arne Slot’s team could be down to second by the time they start this fixture, albeit with two matches fewer played than all their rivals.
Slot’s side have been near-perfect since he took over in summer, losing just once in all competitions this term and winning with a rotated side in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals - where they will meet Tottenham Hotspur across two legs in January and February. Before that, though, comes this fixture against the same opponents in the league, with Ange Postecoglou’s side in typically erratic form themslves of late.
Tenth in the table ahead of the weekend, Spurs’ most recent matches have seen them beaten by Bournemouth, edged 4-3 by Chelsea, draw with Rangers, thrash Southampton 5-0 and beat Man United 4-3 in the cup - stability and consistency are simply not words the squad understand this term, which could make for another fascinating encounter on Sunday.
