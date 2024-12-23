The irresistible combination behind Liverpool’s explosive rise under Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Are you not entertained? After the seven-goal thriller came the excitement of nine goals. Tottenham found a way to go two better, but also significantly worse. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has witnessed 16 goals in four days, Spurs have veered from winning 4-3 to losing 6-3. Angeball can veer from the brilliant to the ridiculous, but rarely quite to this extent. And in reply to Ange Postecoglou’s question on Thursday: it was hugely entertaining, but this time too much of the entertainment came at Tottenham’s expense.

Even as Liverpool’s previously impressive defensive record took another dent – it is now eight goals conceded in three league games – they suggested they had a better balance. They have excelled at winning under Arne Slot but have rarely run riot. This time they did both, scoring six in a game for the first time under the Dutchman. “It was very good, maybe it was our best performance away from home,” said Slot, bracketing it with the 3-0 win at Manchester United.

It was certainly their most explosive attacking display, spearheaded – with a certain inevitability – by Mohamed Salah. He ended his afternoon with two goals, two assists and a sense he was too good for Djed Spence, the makeshift left-back luckless enough to be his immediate opponent. Luis Diaz, the stand-in centre-forward who has proved hugely effective there, added a double to his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.

open image in gallery Liverpool blew Tottenham away and moved four points clear of Chelsea in the Premier League table ( Action Images via Reuters )

“Mo and Lucho stood out with two goals but we would not do justice to Dom’s performance if we did not name him as well,” added Slot. And Dominik Szoboszlai was terrific: if there are questions over whether he is productive enough, the Hungary captain ended with a goal and two assists to reward his relentless running. Salah has long excelled at the numbers game and became the first player to both score and create 10 Premier League goals in a season before Christmas. He has gone past Billy Liddell to become the fourth-highest scorer in Liverpool’s history, 229 and counting. “Wherever I am going to end my career, I am happy about it,” he said, in the latest hint about his future.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires on the same day as Salah’s, was outstanding, his magnificent cross for the opener underlining that few can strike a ball with such an intoxicating blend of whip and precision. Liverpool had the irresistible combination of individuals playing wonderfully and a team implementing a strategy.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Luis Diaz’s opener with a perfect cross ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Mo Salah scored twice as the Reds ran rampant ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Because it was all underpinned by Slot’s blueprint. He spent Friday morning praising Postecoglou and Sunday afternoon exploiting Spurs’ shortcomings. If they were killed with kindness, Tottenham were unlocked by Liverpool’s intelligence and incision. Spurs, unfortunate to be missing their first-choice centre-backs, with their preferred left-back only fit enough to be on the bench and minus their best goalkeeper, appeared a shambles at the back if – characteristically – capable of scoring three goals in attack.

So the north Londoners are in the bottom half at Christmas, Liverpool top of the tree. “Of course it means something,” said Slot. More importantly, his side gave plenty of indications they will still be there in May. Even amid the chaos that is a feature of Tottenham’s games, much of it felt planned. Spurs’ capacity to concede from corners under Postecoglou has been an issue. They floundered here under a different form of aerial attack, two headers from crosses in open play. They also struggled to track runners from midfield, a factor in the second and third goals. Their high line was exploited for the fifth. It felt as though Slot had noted their weaknesses and then set about capitalising on them.

“A painful day,” said Postecoglou. “It was a bridge too far for us.” The damage could have been worse. “We could have scored more,” Slot noted. Salah, who had five shots in the first 18 minutes alone, rifled one against the bar. Szoboszlai rounded Fraser Forster but only found the side-netting. Alexander-Arnold drew a wonderful save from the goalkeeper with a vicious effort from long range. Diaz lobbed the goalkeeper, stranded in no man’s land, but found the roof of the net.

open image in gallery Alexis Mac Allister doubled Liverpool’s lead in the first half ( Reuters )

And, not for the first time, Spurs were their own worst enemies. The tone was set when Forster passed straight to Salah in the second minute. He was reprieved when the Egyptian shot into the side-netting. Parity did not last long.

Diaz had a goal controversially disallowed away at Tottenham last season. He bookended the scoring here with a brace, ending his seven-game goal drought and rewarding Slot’s decision to use a winger as a striker. He delivered a typical No 9’s goal with a diving header from Alexander-Arnold’s wonderful cross, eluding Radu Dragusin and Pedro Porro. His second was a more familiar Diaz goal, driven in from Salah’s pass.

Liverpool’s second was notable because two of their central midfielders emerged unchecked within a few yards of Tottenham’s goal. It paid off. When Andy Robertson crossed, Szoboszlai won the first header and Alexis Mac Allister, who had gone unnoticed on a burst from deep, headed in. It was a run that was testament to the Argentinian’s footballing intelligence. But the rampant Szoboszlai was similarly unmarked when he ran onto Salah’s pass to score the third.

open image in gallery James Maddison scored Spurs’ first goal in a losing cause ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Dejan Kulusevski earned his reward for a positive outing by scoring Tottenham’s second goal ( EPA )

Slot’s unusually emphatic celebration may have signified that he felt the game was over. Far from it. Despite two blocks by Archie Gray, Salah was able to add the fourth after Cody Gakpo’s low cross. Then he had a tap-in, supplied by Szoboszlai.

“Until 60-65 minutes, I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw,” said Slot, even though Spurs had reduced the deficit before half time when James Maddison curled in a shot from 20 yards. “At 5-1, we thought it was enough but Tottenham have far too much quality. We know Tottenham, they always keep on going.” The indefatigable Dejan Kulusevski volleyed in his fifth goal in as many games from Son Heung-min’s pass. The former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke conjured a close-range finish from Brennan Johnson’s header.

Diaz ensured there was no astonishing comeback, no 5-5 draw. He scored Liverpool’s sixth goal on a day when he and Salah had seven shots apiece and Szoboszlai six. There was entertainment aplenty. It was Angeball in its flawed glory. Though, admittedly, very flawed.