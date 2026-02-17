Tottenham accused of editing meeting minutes after fans raise relegation concerns
A Tottenham fan group has spoken out amid fears the club could be dragged into a relegation battle
Tottenham Hotspur has been accused of selectively editing the minutes from a fans’ meeting held earlier this month, with claims that a line stating the club "welcomed the input" of supporters was deliberately removed.
Representatives of the Spurs board, including chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, met with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) on 3 February.
This crucial meeting took place just over a week before the dismissal of head coach Thomas Frank.
THST asserts that a number of specific points raised during these discussions were not included in the final published version, despite their explicit request.
Among the lines THST claims were omitted was the statement: "The club welcomed the input of THST."
Furthermore, the Trust alleges that a section outlining fans’ concern at the risk of Premier League relegation was edited out, alongside the sentiment that the belief generated from winning the Europa League last season had now been "lost".
Concerns regarding the lack of young players progressing through the ranks, the club’s ability to generate profit, and what specific on-field targets underpinned the club’s ‘strategic principles’ were also requested for inclusion but ultimately left out, according to THST.
A statement published on the THST website read: "Publishing a full record of the points raised helps ensure accountability and allows members, and the wider fan-base, to understand how the Trust is fulfilling its role on their behalf. Transparency is integral to our role and in our dealings with the club."
Tottenham declined to comment on the accusations. However, sources close to the club indicated there was no intention to sanitise the minutes and had sought to produce a factual account of the matters discussed.
These allegations emerge as Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 12 matches to go, five points above the bottom three.
The club has since brought in Croatian Igor Tudor as head coach until the end of the season.
