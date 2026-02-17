Tottenham accused of editing meeting minutes after fans raise relegation concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur has been accused of selectively editing the minutes from a fans’ meeting held earlier this month, with claims that a line stating the club "welcomed the input" of supporters was deliberately removed.

Representatives of the Spurs board, including chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, met with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) on 3 February.

This crucial meeting took place just over a week before the dismissal of head coach Thomas Frank.

THST asserts that a number of specific points raised during these discussions were not included in the final published version, despite their explicit request.

Among the lines THST claims were omitted was the statement: "The club welcomed the input of THST."

open image in gallery Concerns were raised by fans prior to Thomas Frank being sacked (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Furthermore, the Trust alleges that a section outlining fans’ concern at the risk of Premier League relegation was edited out, alongside the sentiment that the belief generated from winning the Europa League last season had now been "lost".

Concerns regarding the lack of young players progressing through the ranks, the club’s ability to generate profit, and what specific on-field targets underpinned the club’s ‘strategic principles’ were also requested for inclusion but ultimately left out, according to THST.

A statement published on the THST website read: "Publishing a full record of the points raised helps ensure accountability and allows members, and the wider fan-base, to understand how the Trust is fulfilling its role on their behalf. Transparency is integral to our role and in our dealings with the club."

Tottenham declined to comment on the accusations. However, sources close to the club indicated there was no intention to sanitise the minutes and had sought to produce a factual account of the matters discussed.

These allegations emerge as Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 12 matches to go, five points above the bottom three.

The club has since brought in Croatian Igor Tudor as head coach until the end of the season.