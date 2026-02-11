Tottenham sack Thomas Frank after dire domestic run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have sacked head coach Thomas Frank after just eight months in charge and following a eight-game winless run in domestic competitions.

Spurs suffered another home defeat Tuesday night as fellow under-performers Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners in north London, with fans once again aiming chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards their manager.

Spurs are now searching for a new manager just 11 days before a north London derby against Arsenal, with no game this weekend after losing in the third round of the FA Cup to Aston Villa.

The club also face the prospect of a relegation battle with only a five-point gap to West Ham in 18th.

A club statement read: “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

“However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at The Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

Such a hostile atmosphere was seen during January’s home defeat London rivals West Ham, another struggling side, and dissatisfaction has grown following dropped points against relegation-threatened Burnley, as well as Saturday’s defeat to Manchester United.

While an impressive Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund appeared to give Frank a reprieve in January, before a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the same competition.

But the league form proved the decisive factor for Spurs to make a decision, despite the 52-year-old signing a three-year contract when he replaced Ange Postecoglou at the end of last season, following his impressive seven-year-spell at Brentford.

Tottenham’s home Premier League form has been particularly bad under Frank. They have just two home league wins all season, with the loss against the Magpies marking their seventh home league defeat of the campaign.

Frank even faced chants from his own fans: "You’re getting sacked in the morning".

Boos could be heard at half-time and just four minutes into the second half, Tottenham fans in the South Stand were heard singing for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine, who managed London rivals Chelsea since his highly successful spell in north London, which saw him guide Spurs to the Champions League final, losing to Liverpool, will coach the United States at this summer’s World Cup 2026.

Spurs will now prepare to face Premier League leaders Arsenal, before a trip to Fulham and a home game against Crystal Palace.