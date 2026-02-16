Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Igor Tudor brings in new coaching trio at Tottenham

Igor Tudor has made significant changes to Tottenham’s coaching team (Andrew Matthews/PA)
  • Tottenham Hotspur's new interim boss, Igor Tudor, has swiftly reshaped the club's backroom staff following Thomas Frank's recent dismissal.
  • Justin Cochrane, John Heitinga and Chris Haslam have all departed the north London club as part of the coaching shake-up.
  • John Heitinga's tenure at Spurs was notably brief, lasting only a month after he joined on 15 January.
  • Frank's seven-month spell as manager concluded last week after the team dropped to 16th place in the Premier League.
  • Tudor is set to introduce Ivan Javorcic as his assistant, Riccardo Raganacci as physical coach and Tomislav Rogic as goalkeeper coach, pending work permits.
