Tottenham assistant sacked after just one month as Igor Tudor brings in new coaching team
John Heitinga was added to Thomas Frank’s coaching staff last month but has now left the club
Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor has moved swiftly to reshape his backroom staff, bringing in three new coaches following the dismissal of Justin Cochrane and John Heitinga.
The changes come in the wake of Thomas Frank’s sacking last week.
Heitinga only arrived at the club on 15 January, but has now been shown the exit door.
He was previously part of Arne Slot’s coaching staff at Liverpool last season when the Reds stormed to the Premier League title, but left Anfield last summer to pursue a job in management.
Heitinga was named Ajax boss before the start of the season but lasted just 15 games in charge as he was sacked in November after a poor run of form.
Frank’s seven-month tenure at the club concluded last Wednesday, a day after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left Spurs languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, just five points clear of the relegation zone.
Press Association understands that Cochrane, Heitinga, and Chris Haslam have all now departed the North London club.
Tudor is set to introduce Ivan Javorcic as his assistant coach, Riccardo Raganacci as physical coach, and Tomislav Rogic as goalkeeper coach.
Cochrane and Haslam had joined Spurs last summer, having previously worked with Frank at Brentford.
Cochrane, who began his coaching career at Tottenham and was instrumental in bringing Frank to the club, had been billed as making a special return.
Both he and Haslam have now followed Frank out of the exit door. Heitinga’s spell at Spurs was particularly brief, lasting only a month after he was hired by Frank on 15 January, following Matt Wells’ departure for Colorado Rapids.
Tudor’s new coaching team – Javorcic, Raganacci, and Rogic – are familiar faces to the Croatian, having worked alongside him in his previous role at Juventus. Their official start at Tottenham is contingent on securing work permits.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks