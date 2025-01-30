Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Elfsborg LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Spurs bid for Europa League last 16

Spurs can book their place the last 16 of the Europa League with victory over their Swedish visitors

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 30 January 2025 12:35 EST
Tottenham can 'achieve something special' says Postecoglou, as Kulusevski states he is the 'right man' for the job

Tottenham face Swedish side Elfsborg tonight as Ange Postecoglou’s side aim to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spurs come into the final night of the group phase in sixth position, and victory here would guarantee them a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the knockout rounds. But a draw or defeat could see them knocked down from one of the top eight spots and sent into the play-offs, meaning an extra two fixtures for an injury-ravaged squad to navigate in order to reach the last 16.

Elfsborg are currently in their off-season after finishing seventh in the 2024 Swedish top flight. They have plenty to play for too, lying 20th as they aim to finish in the top 24 and qualify for the play-offs.

Follow the score and all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below.

Tottenham v Elfsborg – Europa League

Good evening and welcome along to live coverage of Tottenham v Elfsborg in the Europa League.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up to kick-off before updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs aim to book their place in the last 16.

Lawrence Ostlere30 January 2025 17:30

