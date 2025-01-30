✕ Close Tottenham can 'achieve something special' says Postecoglou, as Kulusevski states he is the 'right man' for the job

Tottenham face Swedish side Elfsborg tonight as Ange Postecoglou’s side aim to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spurs come into the final night of the group phase in sixth position, and victory here would guarantee them a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the knockout rounds. But a draw or defeat could see them knocked down from one of the top eight spots and sent into the play-offs, meaning an extra two fixtures for an injury-ravaged squad to navigate in order to reach the last 16.

Elfsborg are currently in their off-season after finishing seventh in the 2024 Swedish top flight. They have plenty to play for too, lying 20th as they aim to finish in the top 24 and qualify for the play-offs.

Follow the score and all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below.