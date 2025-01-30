Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are aiming to sell Alejandro Garnacho and bring in Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on loan in what could end up a frantic final weekend of the transfer window.

While Garnacho's destination is still to be determined, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli, Tel is understood to favour Old Trafford out of a range of potential options that includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The news that the 19-year-old wanted to the German club, which has now been confirmed by Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl, has sparked a frenzy among some of the wealthiest Premier League teams.

Tel has been likened to Karim Benzema among the next generation in the French squad, and many in the Premier League already had him on their radar as a hugely promising but currently productive attacking talent.

open image in gallery Tel is a highly rated talent and wants to leave Bayern ( Getty Images )

It had been felt that United didn't have the PSR space to properly pursue a deal in this window but that can change if a loan is possible, while their financial outlook would be improved if Garnacho leaves before Monday.

Amid interest from Old Trafford, Tel is also more open to United due to the prospect that he would be an immediate starter, given Ruben Amiorim's attacking problems, and that at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

While Arsenal also hold an attraction, there is an awareness that minutes would not be as extensive once their full first-choice attack is back from injury. Tottenham are also hoping to use a starting place as leverage.

Any Tel deal is not dependent on Garnacho leaving, but such an exchange would represent a near-ideal situation for United.

open image in gallery Garnacho will be allowed to leave United ( Getty Images )

They would create PSR space due to the sale of a player on high wages for a high fee, while bringing in someone more suited to the manager's system, who also offers the potential for growth that they idealise.

Whether Bayern allow an option to buy for such a promising talent could yet be a hinge point in any move.

Those close to Garnacho maintain that the winger is preparing to leave Old Trafford this weekend, but there may yet be a battle for his signing.

Napoli have had interest but would need to significantly raise their valuation of £38m, closer to United's £70m.

Chelsea have long been interested, but sources close to the situation say there is still considerable negotiation.

It is understood that the possibility of one of Chelsea's younger players - such as Joshua Acheampong - going in the other direction has also been raised.