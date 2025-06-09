The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tottenham close in on appointing Thomas Frank but one stumbling block remains
Frank is set to replace Ange Postecoglou in the Tottenham dugout after the Aussie’s sacking on Friday
Tottenham are on the verge of appointing Thomas Frank as their new manager but will need to overcome one more obstacle to get a deal over the line.
Brentford boss Frank was quickly made Spurs’ top target following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou on Friday, with the club opting to cut ties with the Aussie despite Europa League success, leading the club to a first trophy in 17 years.
There is a growing confidence that the Dane will be the man to replace Postecoglou after positive discussions took place over the weekend.
Nearly all details have been agreed over the move to North London, but the matter of compensation is yet to be finalised, with Brentford holding out for £10m to let Frank out of his contract two years before its expiry in 2027.
Negotiations over a fee are ongoing between the two clubs but there is nevertheless an expectation that Frank will take charge of Tottenham, thereby ending seven lauded years at Brentford.
Frank has thoroughly impressed at the Bees since joining them in the Championship in 2018, guiding them to the Premier League before consolidating their status as a top-flight side.
Brentford finished last season in 10th place, a staggering 18 points clear of Postecoglou’s side, who ended the campaign in a dismal 17th.
Despite a catastrophic domestic season, Tottenham’s success on the European stage means they have the prospect of Champions League football to entice Frank.
Should he make the move as anticipated, he will renew allegiances with Spurs technical director Johan Lange, having worked together at Danish club Lyngby before both making a splash in the Premier League.
