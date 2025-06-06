Next Tottenham manager odds: Thomas Frank and Oliver Glasner lead race to succeed Ange Postecoglou
The Brentford boss is highly regarded and could be an option for Daniel Levy after his decision to dismiss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur are searching for their next manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou 16 days after he guided the club to Europa League glory.
Snapping a 17-year drought for silverware was not enough to extend his two-year stay at Spurs.
And after finishing 17th place in the Premier League, Postecoglou oversaw 22 defeats from 38 league games, despite the season culminating in victory over Manchester United on 21 May.
That unforgettable night in Bilbao for Spurs fans, securing their first silverware since 2008, validated Postecoglou’s vow from earlier in the season: “I always win things in my second year.” But a new chapter now awaits in north London, here are the latest odds for the next Spurs boss after Levy’s ruthless decision:
Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds
Odds via Betfair
Thomas Frank 3/10
Marco Silva 4/1
Oliver Glasner 9/1
Xavi Hernandez 12/1
Kieran McKenna, Andoni Iraola, Michael Carrick 16/1
