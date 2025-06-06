Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League not enough to salvage his job after finishing 17th in the the Premier League.

Spurs lost 22 times in the league last term, falling well short of expectations, though Postecoglou inspired a famous run in Europe, snapping an 17-year run without silverware to guide the club to glory in Bilbao with victory over Manchester United.

Now Daniel Levy has opted to go in a different direction, with the likes of Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Fulham's Marco Silva among the main contenders.

With Spurs in the Champions League next season and a squad filled with talented players, it has suddenly become one of the most coveted jobs in Europe 16 days after that famous night at the San Mames. Here are the main contenders to succeed Postecoglou:

Thomas Frank

As things stand, the frontrunner to become Postecoglou’s successor at Spurs is Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The Austrian has reportedly been sounded out as his replacement by Daniel Levy, who began to explore other options last week as talk of the Aussie’s departure began to heat up.

Frank has thoroughly impressed with the Bees since joining them in the Championship in 2018, guiding them to the Premier League before consolidating their status as a top-flight side - no mean feat in this era of near-inevitable yo-yoing.

Brentford finished the season in 10th - a staggering 18 points clear of Postecoglou’s Europa League winners - and will no doubt place obstacles in Spurs’ path that they’ll need to clear if they want to poach their manager, including paying compensation to get him out of his contract.

open image in gallery Thomas Frank is the frontrunner and has already been sounded out by Daniel Levy ( Getty Images )

Marco Silva

Another leading contender for the role is Fulham manager Marco Silva.

Similarly a proven Premier League manager with a strong CV in England, the Portuguese gaffer has undone the reputational damage suffered during a poor spell at Everton over the last few years at Craven Cottage.

Bringing Fulham back to the Premier League in 2022, he has quickly re-established them as a force to be reckoned with after numerous failed attempts at staying in the top-flight, and last season even battled for European qualification.

Silva has not outwardly expressed any desire to leave Fulham but could be tempted away if he feels he is not being backed in the transfer market.

open image in gallery Marco Silva could be tempted away if he isn’t backed in the transfer market ( PA Wire )

Oliver Glasner

This would be a major scalp for a floundering Spurs side - securing the services of one of the Premier League’s hottest managerial properties.

Oliver Glasner has transformed Crystal Palace in his season-and-a-half in charge, guiding them to a first major trophy in their history and subsequently putting them course (at least for now) for a European tour next season.

With an exciting, expansive style of football, the Austrian has won over both Palace fans and rival critics alike as the Eagles soared to their best ever points finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham would have their work cut out to convince Glasner that jumping aboard Tottenham’s sinking vessel is worth ditching a Palace project brimming with life.

open image in gallery Oliver Glasner has transformed Crystal Palace ( PA Wire )

Xavi

The biggest name on the market, Tottenham could try and make a spectacular move for Barcelona legend Xavi.

The iconic midfielder waded into management in 2019, following a glittering career as a player that saw him lift eight LaLigas and four Champions League for the Blaugrana, on top of two Euros and a famous first World Cup for Spain.

After over two years plying his trade at Qatari side Al Sadd, Barcelona sought to get their former captain back and paid his release clause for him to replace Ronald Koeman.

He led them back to the LaLiga pinnacle 2022/23 season, but things turned sour in the season of his title defence. Off the pace in the hunt against Real Madrid, Xavi would eventually be sacked as Barcelona went into the final day of the season 12 points off their El Clasico rivals.

He’s remained jobless ever since but could make the bold move to Tottenham in an ambitious bid to rediscover his mojo in the dugout.

open image in gallery Xavi won LaLiga as Barcelona manager in 2023 ( EPA )

Michael Carrick

One of the latest managers to become available, Tottenham could yet go in for one of their former players to try and steer the ship.

Michael Carrick was similarly dealt a P45 this week after failing to achieve a play-off finish with Middlesbrough for the second season running. However, his first season on Teeside was cause for optimism, managing a debut top-six Championship finish and providing hope that new managerial talent was blossoming.

Boro was also only his first full-time role in management, having spent a brief stint as Manchester United caretaker boss in 2021 following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And with prior knowledge of the club, Levy could see the Premier League stalwart as the right choice to succeed Postecoglou, with the ex-midfielder having spent the vast majority of his 19-year career in England’s top flight.

open image in gallery Michael Carrick is available after being dismissed from Middlesbrough ( PA Wire )

Gary O’Neil

Another potential contender to replace the Australian - while maybe a long shot - is Gary O’Neil, who has been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in December 2024.

The former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Ham player, who started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Liverpool’s U23 squad, has previous experience with mid-table stragglers like Spurs this year.

He enjoyed a long spell at Bournemouth and was part of the backroom staff that oversaw promotion to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, before taking charge first as interim and then permanent head coach by the end of 2022.

open image in gallery Gary O’Neil was sacked as head coach of Wolves in December ( PA Wire )

A promising start at Bournemouth - he was nominated for Manager of the Month in September 2022 - was replicated later at Wolves.

While in charge of both teams O’Neil oversaw a safe mid-table finish in his first season - 15th at Bournemouth, 14th at Wolves. He was sacked by the Cherries in the summer of 2023, despite securing safety, and took charge at Molineux in time for the 2023/24 campaign. But a dismal run of losses this season and a haul of just nine points by mid-December saw him sacked with the club firmly in the relegation zone.

