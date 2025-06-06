Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have explained the club’s decision to fire Ange Postecoglou despite the coach creating “one of the greatest moments” in the club’s history.

Last month, Postecoglou guided Spurs to the Europa League trophy – their first silverware in 17 years – but also their worst-ever Premier League finish, as Tottenham ended up 17th.

The north London side lost 22 out of 38 league games amid that campaign, which also saw them exit the FA Cup to Aston Villa in January and suffer a thrashing by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals four days earlier.

Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham from Celtic in 2023, vowed: “I always win things in my second year.” And the 59-year-old Australian did, but his stint at Tottenham has come to an end at the culmination of that second year, regardless.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham said in a statement on Friday (6 June).

“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to Uefa Europa League glory in Bilbao last month – an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season.

“At times there were extenuating circumstances – injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude.

“We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision. We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future – he will always be welcome back at our home.

“News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course,” the statement concluded, and The Independent understands that Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the frontrunner to take over from Postecoglou.