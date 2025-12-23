Thomas Frank leaps to defence of Micky van de Ven over Alexander Isak tackle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has defended Micky van de Ven after Liverpool boss Arne Slot called his tackle on Alexander Isak “reckless”.

The Sweden international is expected to be sidelined for a few months after he fractured his leg when tackled by Van de Ven in Saturday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The challenge came as van de Ven attempted to block Isak in the penalty area, with the striker unable to celebrate his goal and helped off the pitch by medical staff.

Van de Ven was not punished for the tackle, but an unhappy Slot said on Tuesday that it was a “reckless challenge,” and added: “If you make it 10 times, I think 10 times there is a serious chance a player gets a serious injury.”

Speaking later on Tuesday, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said: “Obviously I am disagreeing.

“In many ways, we are talking about a defender that will do everything to avoid [conceding] the goal. It’s a transition so he is sprinting back in. There’s a ball slid down in the side and he does everything he can to block that shot.

“Unfortunately, Isak has planted his foot straight there which makes it look worse than it is. That would be a natural reaction for any defender.

open image in gallery Isak immediately pulled up and was surrounded by concerned teammates ( Getty )

“Or, put it this way, if my defender doesn’t do that, I don’t think they are true defenders. I don’t see that at all. I think reckless challenges, normally, you haven’t seen any from Micky, as I remember it. I see him as a very fair and competitive player. That’s one thing.”

Frank suggested that Van de Ven had spoken to Isak in the aftermath, adding: “I also know the two players have sorted it out so that’s a good sign.”

Frank also said the club would not appeal Xavi Simons’ red card in the same eventful game, when Tottenham had both the Dutchman and captain Cristian Romero sent off.

“I would like to do it,” he said, “but it doesn’t make sense because of way the rules are. We won't get anything out of it, I've been told. That is the way it is."

Simons will serve out a three-game ban after a straight red for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, and will only return in the New Year against Bournemouth.