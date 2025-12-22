Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online

Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and defending champions Ivory Coast

The Africa Cup of Nations is back and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game - with the Boxing Day fixture between Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and South Africa live on Channel 4’s main channel. The remainder of the group-stage games will be available to watch on E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Hosts Morocco, who are also the tournament favourites, kicked off the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday, with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all in action over the coming days. Ivory Coast are the defending champions, having beaten Nigeria in the final two years ago to win the tournament on home soil.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations

Monday 22 December

14:00: Mali v Zambia, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

17:00: South Africa v Angola, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Egypt v Zimbabwe, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Tuesday 23 December

12:30: DR Congo v Benin, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

15:00: Senegal v Botswana, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

17:30: Nigeria v Tanzania, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Tunisia v Uganda, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Wednesday 24 December

12:30: Burkina Faso v Equatorial Guinea, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

15:00: Algeria v Sudan, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

17:30: Côte d'Ivoire v Mozambique, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Cameroon v Gabon, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Friday 26 December

12:30: Angola v Zimbabwe, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

15:00: Egypt v South Africa, Channel 4 / Streaming

17:30: Zambia v Comoros, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Morocco v Mali, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Saturday 27 December

12:30: Benin v Botswana, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

15:00: Senegal v DR Congo, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

17:30: Uganda v Tanzania, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Nigeria v Tunisia, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sunday 28 December

12:30: Gabon v Mozambique, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

15:00: Equatorial Guinea v Sudan, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

17:30: Algeria v Burkina Faso, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

20:00: Côte d'Ivoire v Cameroon, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 29 December

16:00: Angola v Egypt, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

16:00: Zimbabwe v South Africa, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

19:00: Zambia v Morocco, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

19:00: Comoros v Mali, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Tuesday 30 December

16:00: Uganda v Nigeria, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

16:00: Tanzania v Tunisia, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

19:00: Benin v Senegal, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

19:00: Botswana v DR Congo, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Wednesday 31 December

16:00: Equatorial Guinea v Algeria, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

16:00: Sudan v Burkina Faso, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

19:00: Gabon v Côte d'Ivoire, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

19:00: Mozambique v Cameroon, Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Key dates

The group stages run from Sunday 21 December to Wednesday 31 December. The knockout stages begin on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

