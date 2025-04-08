Thibaut Courtois reveals Real Madrid’s plan to stop Arsenal’s set-piece threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that his side have been preparing specifically to neutralise Arsenal’s set-piece threat ahead of their Champions League meeting this week.

The defending European champions visit the Emirates on Tuesday night for the first leg of their blockbuster quarter-final, 19 years after their one and only meeting in the competition.

Speaking in Monday’s press conference ahead of the game, Courtois also praised their opponents and said it was a “matter of time” before they won a major trophy.

“We have a lot of respect for Arsenal,” the Belgian international said. “I have a lot of friends who are Arsenal fans. I know they’ve been doing great in the Premier League. They’re a young team, a strong defence, on the counter and set pieces.

“I think Arsenal are doing great. It's a matter of time before they win a trophy.”

Tuesday’s game pits the 15-time European champions against a side which has only reached the semi-finals twice, most recently in 2009, and which has never won the competition.

Real have the stronger squad, although both sides are fielding injuries, but Courtois indicated they were particularly wary of Arsenal’s threat from corners.

The Gunners have scored 30 times from a set-piece since the start of last season, with Mikel Merino scoring their 11th from a corner in 2024/25 against Chelsea last month. What will particularly concern Real is their own vulnerablility to them, having conceded their 10th goal from a corner this season against Valencia at the weekend.

“We worked on it yesterday,” Courtois said. “We know how we have to try to defend against them. The first thing is not conceding many corners. Then it’s about concentration, being active. Sometimes it’s about the quality of the opponent.

“If the ball is delivered perfectly, you can be well positioned, but it’s still hard to defend. But we are ready to do it, we believe that what we have prepared will work out well for us.”

Courtois, who missed Real’s surprise defeat in La Liga at the weekend as Valencia scored a last-gasp winner, has returned to the squad after a muscle injury.

With second-choice keeper Andrey Lunin also out injured, manager Carlo Ancelotti handed a league debut to 19-year-old third choice Fran Gonzalez in the defeat to Valencia, with Courtois’ return a welcome boost for Los Blancos.